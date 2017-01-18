News By Tag
* Vilasa
* Luxury
* Travel
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
'Vilasa Luxury Travel' Announces 20% Commission to Travel Agents
Eligible Tours Include 'Romance with the Great Indian Desert' and 'Himalayan Delight - India & Bhutan'
Working with India's finest hotels and service providers, Vilasa offers unique culinary, adventure, sports, and spiritual journeys to some of India's most famous cities and attractions. Among its latest fixed programs is the 16-Night "Romance with the Great Indian Desert", featuring some of the most stunning palaces, temples and natural vistas in India; and the 8-night "Highlands and Backwaters of Kerala", a scenic cruise in a deluxe cabin through Southern India's famous, interconnected chain of canals, rivers and lagoons that run parallel to the Arabian Sea and is often compared to the American Bayou.
"The name 'Vilasa Luxury Travel' says it all," said Mr. Harvinder Singh Duggal, Managing Director for Vilasa Luxury Travels. "Our clients travel in supreme comfort, enjoy the most sumptuous dining experiences, and stay at the best hotels in the world. Whether they select a fixed program or a customized itinerary for their clients, travel agents can be confident in receiving expert and knowledgeable advice, with a dedicated staff that will help them meet their clients' most exclusive needs."
A Fine 'Romance'
One of Vilasa's most unique fixed programs, "Romance with the Great Indian Desert", features 16 nights/17 days of once-in-a-life-
The "Romance" package is land-only and includes a rickshaw ride around Chandni Chowk, Delhi's oldest shopping street, an elephant ride at Amber Fort-Jaipur, and a boat ride at Lake Pichola Udaipur, among other experiences. Starting at $7,900 based on double occupancy, travel agents who booked the fixed itinerary before April 30, 2017 are guaranteed $1,580 in commission. Customized versions of the tour are also available at net pricing. Other terms and conditions apply.
Living The 'High' Life
Vilasa's "Highlands and Backwaters of Kerala" tour takes clients through some of southern India's most scenic bodies of waters, all while enjoying a deluxe cabin on a motorboat boasting all modern amenities. The cruise begins with a stay at the famous Leela Kovalam hotel, a beautiful, sprawling property situated on a hillside overlooking the Arabian Sea. The cruise includes a stop at the coastal town of Kanyakumari on India's southern tip. Renowned for its spectacular sunrises and sunsets over the ocean, the town is also a popular pilgrimage destination thanks to its Bhagavthy Amman temple, dedicated to the God Shiva, and Our Lady of Ransom Church, a center of Indian Catholicism.
The tour also includes a stop at Thekkady, home to the Periyar National Park and wildlife sanctuary, which is also a noted tiger reserve. Starting at $3,770 based on double occupancy, agents can earn $754 commission when they book this fixed program by April 30, 2017. Additional terms and conditions apply.
Other sample fixed programs include "Spiritual Connect – North India", which features a visit to Akshardham Temple, the largest Hindu temple complex in the world, known for its intricate carvings of images depicting flora, fauna, dancers, musicians, and deities; and "The Best of North and West India", among others. Vilasa also offers culinary tours that explore the finest Indian gourmet available in the best restaurants, hotels and roadside eateries, from traditional Indian Thali to regional delicacies.
"India and its neighbors offer some of the most enchanting historical architecture, monuments, and natural landscape, as well as cultural and culinary experiences steep in history that go back thousands of years," said Duggal. "Vilasa works closely with every travel agent to make sure their clients enjoy the most memorable experience of their lives."
About Vilasa Luxury Travel
Vilasa Luxury Travel is the luxury brand of Minar Travels, India's leading destination management company with expertise in travel, tourism, aviation, and MICE. Its in-depth knowledge of India and commitment to quality and personalized service ensure that their luxury travel tours in India and beyond are the very best of their kind. Vilasa thoughtfully designed tour programs meet the highest standards for luxury travel, guiding guests on a "voyage of discovery" that allows them to explore India and its neighboring countries beyond the well-worn paths to find the heart and soul of the land and its people. Vilasa's experienced and dedicated team of travel professionals are in constant contact with their vast network of exceptional heritage properties and top hotels in India, Nepal, Bhutan, Sri Lanka and Maldives to provide their guests with experiences that are distinctive and unforgettable. Vilasa creates customized itineraries for travel agents at net pricing, which agents can then provide to their clients at their own pricing plans. It also provides fixed programs, which can earn travel agents up to 20% commission if booked as provided by April 30, 2017. For more information, call toll-free 1-844-358-1024 or visit http://vilasaluxury.com.
Media Contact
Herman & Almonte PR
212-616-1190
***@herman-almontepr.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Jan 18, 2017