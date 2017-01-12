News By Tag
Michael Saunders & Company Announces Record Condominium Sale on Longboat Key
The listing agent for the multi-million dollar sale was Jonathan Abrams with Michael Saunders & Company's Siesta Key office, and the buyer's agents were Ann DeBellevue of the company's Main Street office and Judy LaValliere of the company's Bradenton office. After being listed in November, the home was under contract in less than a month. There were more than 20 showings for this residence, which is unusual at this price point.
"This record-breaking sale is an exciting event and shows the strength of the luxury market in our region," said Michael Saunders, Founder & CEO of Michael Saunders & Company. "This is one example of the popularity of new construction, rare penthouse amenities and ideal location of Longboat Key."
According to Trendgraphix, condominiums sales valued at more than $1 million throughout Sarasota, Manatee and Charlotte counties rose by more than 30 percent in 2016, with sales in Longboat Key doubling. The average days a luxury condominium was on the market decreased by nearly 20 percent, which demonstrates a favorable seller's environment with competitive buying activity.
"2016 was another exceptional year for Michael Saunders & Company, particularly in the luxury space," said Drayton Saunders, President of Michael Saunders & Company. "When working with customers, our agents bring a wealth of experience, strong global connections, and a dynamic knowledge of local real estate. Our team is proud to help more homeowners in this area than any other real estate company on the Gulf Coast, and we look forward to continuing that momentum in 2017."
To learn more about Michael Saunders & Company, call (888) 552-5228 or visit www.michaelsaunders.com.
