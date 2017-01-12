News By Tag
Ideas On Purpose Announces 2017 Brand New Brand Pro Bono Campaign
Call for Applications Open for NYC Area Nonprofits to Win a Complete Rebrand Design Package
An ideal applicant would be a nonprofit with a clear mission and vision for its growth goals. Applicants should currently have a basic website and social media presence, but could greatly benefit from Ideas On Purpose's 17-year of expertise in brand communications. The winning entry will receive a focused brand redesign that may include an identity, a website and other communications.
"We're thrilled to be doing a second cycle of Brand New Brand," says John Connolly, Principal of Ideas On Purpose. "This skills-based volunteering initiative is a great way for us to give back to our local community and get everyone in our studio involved in what we do best—leveraging our collective creativity and expertise to help a deserving nonprofit."
Since 2000, Ideas On Purpose has created award-winning strategic brand communications for diverse clients from the Fortune 100 to nonprofit organizations including Pfizer, United Technologies, Stanley Black & Decker, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, NYU Langone, Nielsen, etc. Samples of this work can be found at ideasonpurpose.com
The first recipient of Brand New Brand was EcoSpaces Education (http://ecospacesed.org/
"Working with Ideas On Purpose and their partners was the highlight of my year," says Frank Mentesana, Founding Director of EcoSpaces. "The website has given us a marketing tool and credibility that allows us to expand our reach… it has inspired us all to begin taking the next steps in our evolution, steps we know will have positive effects on the health and wellness of more children and their families."
How does it work?
First, visit the Ideas On Purpose website to enter by March 1st 2017. Brand New Brand judging happens in two rounds. Ideas On Purpose experts and our partners make an initial selection of semi-finalists. We ensure the semi-finalists meet all of the criteria for a successful partnership. Then, we engage the help of our expert independent judges, who select the winner of Brand New Brand. We have enlisted the help of three amazing individuals, each bringing deep expertise in nonprofits and branding. This year's judges are: Joanna Breitstein, Senior Director of Communications at TB Alliance; Denielle Sachs, Founder/Managing Director of The Tembo Group; and Jenny Sia, Senior Manager of Corporate Responsibility at Pfizer Inc.
For complete details on the program and the application for Brand New Brand, please visit http://www.ideasonpurpose.com/
About Ideas on Purpose
Ideas On Purpose combines rich experience with deep thinking to create fresh, distinctive design solutions that deliver impact. Our work elicits human connections, striking a balance between logic and inspiration, reason and emotion. We use those intersections to help our clients connect with customers and stakeholders through work that's memorable, motivating and, most importantly, authentically linked to tangible goals, your culture and strategies. Our work spans media. Whatever the creative challenge, Ideas on Purpose goals remain: engage your audiences to compel interest, belief and action. Learn more at http://www.ideasonpurpose.com/
Morgan Sendor
bnb@ideasonpurpose.com
