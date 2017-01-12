 
Tom Lambotte featured in Law Practice Today publication by the American Bar Association - The Legal

 
TWINSBURG, Ohio - Jan. 18, 2017 - PRLog -- Tom Lambotte, the CEO of GlobalMac IT and industry expert on how to strategically leverage Macs within law firms was featured in the Law Practice Today digital publication which is sent out to the 300,000 members of the American Bar Association. This publication brings the most current information and trends in the legal industry by delivering anecdotes from professionals in the field of law.They cover topics ranging from business and career development, to managing your practice and technology.

The topic of the featured article is the Legal Technology Mindset and dives into how the mindset of an attorney towards technology impacts the firm's overall bottom line. Tom has created a Scorecard that allows attorneys to rate themselves on where thy currently stand in terms of their mindset towards technology withint their practice and allows them to grade where they woudl like to be. Through this unique Scorecard approach, for the first time ever, attotneys are able to quantify their current mindset and from there, improve upon it.

Read his full article here:

http://www.lawpracticetoday.org/article/legal-technology-...

