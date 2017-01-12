News By Tag
Tom Lambotte featured in Law Practice Today publication by the American Bar Association - The Legal
The topic of the featured article is the Legal Technology Mindset and dives into how the mindset of an attorney towards technology impacts the firm's overall bottom line. Tom has created a Scorecard that allows attorneys to rate themselves on where thy currently stand in terms of their mindset towards technology withint their practice and allows them to grade where they woudl like to be. Through this unique Scorecard approach, for the first time ever, attotneys are able to quantify their current mindset and from there, improve upon it.
Read his full article here:
http://www.lawpracticetoday.org/
