Stokes Creative Group, Inc., Announces Five New Stockholders
Three Women Added to Ownership of Full-Service Marketing Agency
"I've wanted to do this for a while now, so I'm thrilled to share stock with these five outstanding individuals,"
Each of the five team members will participate in monthly owners' meetings and will be able to shape the direction of the company as it enters its 32nd year in operations.
###
About Stokes Creative Group, Inc.
Stokes Creative Group, Inc., is a full-service marketing firm with more than 30 years in business, specializing in the transportation and construction industries. Their diverse creative expertise allows them to provide unique approaches to achieve clients' specific business objectives. Additionally, their goal is helping clients tell inspirational stories of success and triumph, setting them apart from the competition and ultimately growing their business.
Stokes is as unique as their clientele, and has had the pleasure of working directly with industry leaders. They have offices throughout the East Coast including New York, New Jersey, Maryland and Florida.
For more information, please visit their website at http://www.stokescg.com.
