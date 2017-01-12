 
News By Tag
* Wbe
* Marketing Agency
* Stockholders
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Medford
  New Jersey
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
18171615141312

Stokes Creative Group, Inc., Announces Five New Stockholders

Three Women Added to Ownership of Full-Service Marketing Agency
 
 
Five new stockholders featured with Chris Stokes and Joanne Stokes.
Five new stockholders featured with Chris Stokes and Joanne Stokes.
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Wbe
Marketing Agency
Stockholders

Industry:
Business

Location:
Medford - New Jersey - US

Subject:
Executives

MEDFORD, N.J. - Jan. 18, 2017 - PRLog -- VINCENTOWN, NJ. – Stokes Creative Group, Inc., a certified woman-owned business (WBE/DBE/SBE/WBENC), is proud to announce that five employees have been awarded partial ownership of the South Jersey public relations firm: Diane Konopka, Operations and Personnel Manager; Matthew Touhey, Production Manager; Patty Egan, Business Development Manager; Qiao Wu, Project Manager for the Tappan Zee Bridge project; and Sam Capri, Chief Operations Officer.

"I've wanted to do this for a while now, so I'm thrilled to share stock with these five outstanding individuals," said President Joanne Stokes. "Chris and I couldn't be more excited to add these dynamic employees who have been helping grow the company to our ownership, and we are proud of the fact that three of the five are women."

Each of the five team members will participate in monthly owners' meetings and will be able to shape the direction of the company as it enters its 32nd year in operations.

###

About Stokes Creative Group, Inc.

Stokes Creative Group, Inc., is a full-service marketing firm with more than 30 years in business, specializing in the transportation and construction industries. Their diverse creative expertise allows them to provide unique approaches to achieve clients' specific business objectives. Additionally, their goal is helping clients tell inspirational stories of success and triumph, setting them apart from the competition and ultimately growing their business.

Stokes is as unique as their clientele, and has had the pleasure of working directly with industry leaders. They have offices throughout the East Coast including New York, New Jersey, Maryland and Florida.

For more information, please visit their website at http://www.stokescg.com.

Contact
Nicole Pace
***@stokescg.com
End
Source:
Email:***@stokescg.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Stokes Creative Group, Inc. PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 18, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share