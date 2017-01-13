Look for Jeron Electronic Systems, Inc. at Booth #4452 on the HIMSS17 Exhibit Floor

 

January 2017
Jeron's Booth #4452 at HIMSS17
Jeron's Booth #4452 at HIMSS17
NILES, Ill. - Jan. 19, 2017 - PRLog -- During the upcoming 2017 HIMSS Conference in Orlando (Feb 20-23, 2017), Jeron Electronic Systems, Inc. is excited to showcase their Provider® 790 Nurse Call System.  The HIMSS conference is the largest healthcare IT conference in the U.S. with more than 40,000 healthcare industry professionals expected to attend.

The size of HIMSS and the focus on healthcare technology has made Jeron Electronic Systems, Inc. a perennial exhibitor.  At the Jeron booth, attendees get hands-on with the innovative Provider Nurse Call System highlighting the most popular step-saving options for clinicians including in-room touchscreen displays for caregivers, Real-Time Locating of staff, display of patient information through ADT integration, Call Activity Logging and Reporting for quality assurance, and many more streamlining and safety innovations including:

SIP Wireless Phones Integration
Untethers staff from the nursing stations and delivers mission-critical nurse call alerting and patient communication directly to mobile caregivers.

Real-Time Activity Display
Over any computer on the facility's LAN, caregivers and managers can monitor active calls, workflows within and across departments, patient rounding, and bed status.

Facility-Wide One-Touch Intercom
A single button press opens up hands-free digital communication between touchscreen staff terminals and nurse consoles from within a department to across the entire facility.

Stryker® iBed AwarenessTM
Integration with Stryker's iBed Awareness platform to deliver real-time bed status alerts directly to caregivers to prevent a potential fall.

"Hospitals and Skilled healthcare facilities are faced with greater challenges relating to government mandates, safety, and workflow efficiencies all while maintaining a high level of patient and staff satisfaction," explains Myles Cochran, Jeron's Director of Marketing.  "And Provider 790 Nurse Call gives healthcare facilities the options, flexibility, and tools they need to address these issues."

To schedule an appointment at the Jeron HIMSS booth, contact Jeron at sales@jeron.com or call 773-275-1900 ext. 120.

ABOUT JERON ELECTRONIC SYSTEMS, INC: A leader in communications systems for the healthcare industry, Jeron Electronic Systems, Inc. is the engineering and manufacturing force behind Provider® Nurse Call Systems. Provider systems facilitate communications, speed response times and integrate with a wide spectrum of alerting and notification technologies, all focused on delivering the highest levels of patient care. From its founding in 1965, Jeron has earned a solid reputation for innovation, quality and service. Jeron products are engineered and manufactured in the USA.

For more information regarding the Provider® 790 communication solution, visit http://www.jeron.com/products/nurse-call/provider-790 or call 800.621.1903.

