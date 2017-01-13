Country(s)
Look for Jeron Electronic Systems, Inc. at Booth #4452 on the HIMSS17 Exhibit Floor
The size of HIMSS and the focus on healthcare technology has made Jeron Electronic Systems, Inc. a perennial exhibitor. At the Jeron booth, attendees get hands-on with the innovative Provider Nurse Call System highlighting the most popular step-saving options for clinicians including in-room touchscreen displays for caregivers, Real-Time Locating of staff, display of patient information through ADT integration, Call Activity Logging and Reporting for quality assurance, and many more streamlining and safety innovations including:
SIP Wireless Phones Integration
Untethers staff from the nursing stations and delivers mission-critical nurse call alerting and patient communication directly to mobile caregivers.
Real-Time Activity Display
Over any computer on the facility's LAN, caregivers and managers can monitor active calls, workflows within and across departments, patient rounding, and bed status.
Facility-Wide One-Touch Intercom
A single button press opens up hands-free digital communication between touchscreen staff terminals and nurse consoles from within a department to across the entire facility.
Stryker® iBed AwarenessTM
Integration with Stryker's iBed Awareness platform to deliver real-time bed status alerts directly to caregivers to prevent a potential fall.
"Hospitals and Skilled healthcare facilities are faced with greater challenges relating to government mandates, safety, and workflow efficiencies all while maintaining a high level of patient and staff satisfaction,"
To schedule an appointment at the Jeron HIMSS booth, contact Jeron at sales@jeron.com or call 773-275-1900 ext. 120.
ABOUT JERON ELECTRONIC SYSTEMS, INC: A leader in communications systems for the healthcare industry, Jeron Electronic Systems, Inc. is the engineering and manufacturing force behind Provider® Nurse Call Systems. Provider systems facilitate communications, speed response times and integrate with a wide spectrum of alerting and notification technologies, all focused on delivering the highest levels of patient care. From its founding in 1965, Jeron has earned a solid reputation for innovation, quality and service. Jeron products are engineered and manufactured in the USA.
For more information regarding the Provider® 790 communication solution, visit http://www.jeron.com/
Laura McKeown
***@jeron.com
