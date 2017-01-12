Urbble.com relaunch and expands website offerings to the public

SCRANTON, Pa.
- Jan. 18, 2017
- PRLog
-- Urbble.com, a manufacturer and online aggregate of african and african american made products is now relaunching its website with the environment in mind. The company, which prides itself on creating high quality products, is relaunching the website using a new and expanding line of manufacturers and product offerings. "We are excited to partner with like minded companies using heavily sourced recycled materials and on demand manufacturing techniques that offers african and african american consumers another option in finding a larger pool of green items in one online space", says owner and President of Newave Enterprise (the Parent company of Urbble.com), Rashida Lewis. "The passion and dedication to making quality items will foster brand loyalty, fair trade, social awareness and a new way of thinking about how we treat consumption. Offerings will include (but not limited to) apparel, home decor, beauty and health products, books, games, toys and even cleaning supplies." As of January of this year, the site will be available to the general public. Go to http://www.urbble.com