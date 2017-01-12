 
Cenikor's Houston treatment program expands to meet the needs of the community

 
 
HOUSTON - Jan. 18, 2017 - PRLog -- CenikorFoundation (Cenikor)has expanded the capacity of its Houston (Deer Park) short-stay and detox program to meet the ever-growing demand for local substance abuse treatment services. Unfortunately, there is a significant treatment gap in the United States. According to National Institute on Drug Abuse, in 2013 an estimated 22.7 million Americans needed treatment for drug or alcohol addiction, but only about 2.5 million people (less than 10%) received treatment. Cenikor is dedicated to meeting the need with accredited programming, credentialed infrastructure, and clinical staff to support the population in need in Houston and the surrounding areas. This renovation grows the Houston facility from a 30-bed program to 64 beds for detox and short-stay services. Cenikor Houston offers multi-faceted programming that combines clinical care with personal and professional development, along with recreation and healthy leisure activities in the gym and fitness area, volley ball court, and swimming pool. Cenikor projects the increased bed capacity will allow service for an additional 650 - 800 individuals per year.

"With remodeling and building expansion, our Houston program is now able to serve more men and women desiring to stop using substances and to start a new life. We embrace the philosophy that treatment should include learning how to maintain sobriety while recovering from major life losses such as housing, employment, education, parenting and family relationships. When healing moves into every aspect of a person's life, the reality of staying sober becomes real,"saysAmy Hansen,Program Director of Houston's short-stay and detox treatment center forCenikor.

"The behavioral health industry is constantly evolving and sadly the substance use rates are continuously escalating," says Dr. David Lee, Vice President of Cenikor Foundation. "We are dedicated to eliminating the barriers to treatment, be they financial, spatial, locational, or informational, to meet the needs of the next generation seeking a safe,supportive environment for treatment." In many cases, private insurance providers include benefits for substance abuse treatment. Theshort-stay and detox program accepts most insurance, Medicaid, and self-pay. The treatment facility is able to serve a large population including those with co-occurring use disorders, and offers specialized female care. Cenikor offers State Funding for those clients who qualify.

Cenikor is a 50l (c) (3) nonprofit organization committed to helping people with substance abuse and behavioral health issues through a full continuum of care.Cenikor proudly serves over 1,000 clients per week, offering prevention, short-term inpatient, long-term inpatient, ambulatory detox, inpatient detox, adult outpatient, adolescent inpatient, adolescent outpatient, and sober living programs throughout Texas and Louisiana. Cenikor Foundation is one of the oldest and most successful substance abuse treatment centers in the nation. Cenikor, now celebrating its 50th year of service, offers a continuum of care in Texas and Louisiana, dedicated to assisting people develop the skills needed to become responsible citizens free of substance abuse. For more information about Cenikor please visit www.cenikor.org or call 888-CENIKOR (236-4567).

Kari Schoeffler
AVP Marketing & Government Relations
***@cenikor.org
