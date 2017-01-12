News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Cenikor's Houston treatment program expands to meet the needs of the community
"With remodeling and building expansion, our Houston program is now able to serve more men and women desiring to stop using substances and to start a new life. We embrace the philosophy that treatment should include learning how to maintain sobriety while recovering from major life losses such as housing, employment, education, parenting and family relationships. When healing moves into every aspect of a person's life, the reality of staying sober becomes real,"saysAmy Hansen,Program Director of Houston's short-stay and detox treatment center forCenikor.
"The behavioral health industry is constantly evolving and sadly the substance use rates are continuously escalating,"
Cenikor is a 50l (c) (3) nonprofit organization committed to helping people with substance abuse and behavioral health issues through a full continuum of care.Cenikor proudly serves over 1,000 clients per week, offering prevention, short-term inpatient, long-term inpatient, ambulatory detox, inpatient detox, adult outpatient, adolescent inpatient, adolescent outpatient, and sober living programs throughout Texas and Louisiana. Cenikor Foundation is one of the oldest and most successful substance abuse treatment centers in the nation. Cenikor, now celebrating its 50th year of service, offers a continuum of care in Texas and Louisiana, dedicated to assisting people develop the skills needed to become responsible citizens free of substance abuse. For more information about Cenikor please visit www.cenikor.org or call 888-CENIKOR (236-4567).
Contact
Kari Schoeffler
AVP Marketing & Government Relations
***@cenikor.org
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse