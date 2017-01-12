 
January 2017
FINRA Claim Filed Against JP Turner & Company, LLC for Investment Losses

The White Law Group announces the filing of a FINRA arbitration claim against JP Turner & Company, LLC involving high-risk private placement investments.
 
 
SWEET HOME, Ore. - Jan. 18, 2017 - PRLog -- The claim, filed by The White Law Group, was submitted to FINRA Dispute Resolution on behalf of two Sweet Home, Oregon investors alleging claims for violation of common law fraud, breach of fiduciary duty, negligence, and negligent supervision. The claim further alleges JP Turner & Company, LLC unsuitably invested the clients in the following:

Behringer Harvard Multifamily REIT I
American Realty Capital Trust
American Realty Capital Trust II
American Realty Capital Trust III
Franklin-Templeton Global Bond Fund
Bluerock Residential Growth REIT
Bluerock Enhanced Multifamily Trust
GWG Holdings
American Realty Capital Properties
Cornerstone Healthcare Plus REIT
Carter Validus Mission Critical REIT
Cole Credit Property Trust IV
DeBartolo Opportunity Fund I
Lightstone Value Plus REIT II
Realty Finance Trust Inc.
Walton US Land Fund 2
Aztec X Oil & Gas Drilling Program
Aztec XI Oil & Gas Drilling Program
Aztec XII Oil & Gas Drilling Program
NGAS Partners 2010-A
Healthcare Trust of America
Cole Credit Property Trust II
Behringer Harvard Multifamily REIT
Griffin American Healthcare REIT II
Strategic Storage Trust
American Realty Capital
New York Recovery REIT
American Realty Capital Properties
Lightstone Value Plus REIT II
Strategic Realty Trust
Passco Carrington Park
HPI Real Estate Opportunity Fund III
GWG Holdings
Steadfast Income REIT
Phillips Edison Grocery Center REIT I
American Finance Trust
Franklin Square Investment Corp.
Franklin Square Energy & Power
BDCA
Northstar REIT
Sierra Income Corp.

The claim seeks damages between $1,000,000 and $3,000,000.

"We believe there are many more investors who have suffered losses in private placement investments who just don't realize they have recourse, or may be unaware of any wrongdoing," said D. Daxton White, managing partner of The White Law Group, a national securities fraud, securities arbitration, investor protection and securities regulatory/compliance law firm with offices in Chicago, Illinois and Vero Beach, Florida.

"Brokerage firms are required to supervise their advisors to ensure that they are complying with FINRA rules. If it can be determined that the financial advisor violated FINRA rules and the employers failed to adequately supervise him, these firms can be held responsible for any resulting losses in a FINRA arbitration claim."

Before recommending an investment, a broker-dealer has a fiduciary duty to adequately disclose the risks involved in the investment and to perform the necessary due diligence to determine whether the investment is suitable for the investor. It is alleged that JP Turner & Co., LLC failed to perform the necessary due diligence on these investments prior to recommending them to these particular investors.

FINRA Dispute Resolution is an arbitration venue for investors with claims against their brokerage firm or financial professional. It provides investors with an opportunity to attempt to recoup their investment losses and is an alternative to filing such claims in court.

For more information on the claim filed by The White Law Group, please contact the firm at 1-888-637-5510 or visit https://www.whitesecuritieslaw.com.

