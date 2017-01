Lawsuit Filed Against Berthel Fisher & Company Financial Services, Inc. for Investment Losses

The White Law Group announces the filing of a FINRA arbitration claim against Berthel Fisher & Company Financial Services, Inc involving high-risk private placement investments.

-- The claim, filed by The White Law Group, was submitted to FINRA Dispute Resolution on behalf of two Daphne, AL investors alleging claims for violation of common law fraud, breach of fiduciary duty, negligence, and negligent supervision. The claim further alleges financial advisor Jerry McCutchen and Berthel Fisher & Company Financial Services, Inc. unsuitably invested the clients in the following:American Realty Capital TrustAtelBehringer Harvard REIT (n/k/a Tier REIT)CCPT IIICornerstone Growth & Income REITCypress Income Fund 9Hines Global REITICON Leasing Fund FourteenICON Leasing Fund TwelveMacQuarie Equipment Leasing FundNoble Royalty Access Fund VINorthstar Income Opportunity REIT 1Sentio HeathcareUnited Development Fund 3United Development Fund 4The claim seeks between $100,000 and $500,000 as a result of the unsuitable and fraudulent investments."We believe there are many more investors who have suffered losses in private placement investments who just don't realize they have recourse, or may be unaware of any wrongdoing,"said D. Daxton White, managing partner of The White Law Group, a national securities fraud, securities arbitration, investor protection and securities regulatory/compliance law firm with offices in Chicago, Illinois and Vero Beach, Florida."Brokerage firms are required to supervise their advisors to ensure that they are complying with FINRA rules. If it can be determined that the financial advisor violated FINRA rules and the employers failed to adequately supervise him, these firms can be held responsible for any resulting losses in a FINRA arbitration claim."Before recommending an investment, a broker-dealer has a fiduciary duty to adequately disclose the risks involved in the investment and to perform the necessary due diligence to determine whether the investment is suitable for the investor. It is alleged that Berthel Fisher & Company Financial Services, Inc. failed to perform the necessary due diligence on these investments prior to recommending them to these particular investors.It is further alleged that the financial advisor that handled the accounts at issue was Jerry McCutchen (CRD# 1076678). According to his FINRA BrokerCheck Report, McCutchen has been the subject of at leastcustomer disputes dealing with similar issues as those discussed herein. In addition, FINRA has permanently barred McCutchen from acting as a broker or otherwise associating with firms that sell securities to the public.FINRA Dispute Resolution is an arbitration venue for investors with claims against their brokerage firm or financial professional. It provides investors with an opportunity to attempt to recoup their investment losses and is an alternative to filing such claims in court.For more information on the claim filed by The White Law Group, please contact the firm at 1-888-637-5510 or visit https://www.whitesecuritieslaw.com