Lawsuit Filed Against Berthel Fisher & Company Financial Services, Inc. for Investment Losses
The White Law Group announces the filing of a FINRA arbitration claim against Berthel Fisher & Company Financial Services, Inc involving high-risk private placement investments.
American Realty Capital Trust
Atel
Behringer Harvard REIT (n/k/a Tier REIT)
CCPT III
Cornerstone Growth & Income REIT
Cypress Income Fund 9
Hines Global REIT
ICON Leasing Fund Fourteen
ICON Leasing Fund Twelve
MacQuarie Equipment Leasing Fund
Noble Royalty Access Fund VI
Northstar Income Opportunity REIT 1
Sentio Heathcare
United Development Fund 3
United Development Fund 4
The claim seeks between $100,000 and $500,000 as a result of the unsuitable and fraudulent investments.
"We believe there are many more investors who have suffered losses in private placement investments who just don't realize they have recourse, or may be unaware of any wrongdoing,"
"Brokerage firms are required to supervise their advisors to ensure that they are complying with FINRA rules. If it can be determined that the financial advisor violated FINRA rules and the employers failed to adequately supervise him, these firms can be held responsible for any resulting losses in a FINRA arbitration claim."
Before recommending an investment, a broker-dealer has a fiduciary duty to adequately disclose the risks involved in the investment and to perform the necessary due diligence to determine whether the investment is suitable for the investor. It is alleged that Berthel Fisher & Company Financial Services, Inc. failed to perform the necessary due diligence on these investments prior to recommending them to these particular investors.
It is further alleged that the financial advisor that handled the accounts at issue was Jerry McCutchen (CRD# 1076678). According to his FINRA BrokerCheck Report, McCutchen has been the subject of at least twenty-nine (29) customer disputes dealing with similar issues as those discussed herein. In addition, FINRA has permanently barred McCutchen from acting as a broker or otherwise associating with firms that sell securities to the public.
FINRA Dispute Resolution is an arbitration venue for investors with claims against their brokerage firm or financial professional. It provides investors with an opportunity to attempt to recoup their investment losses and is an alternative to filing such claims in court.
For more information on the claim filed by The White Law Group, please contact the firm at 1-888-637-5510 or visit https://www.whitesecuritieslaw.com.
