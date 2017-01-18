News By Tag
Ignacio Garcia-Bustelo Cast as Lead Role "Marcus" in 'Out of Darkness: Cleveland'
Prelude2Cinema has cast New York-based actor and director Ignacio Garcia-Bustelo as romantic lead opposite Soraya Padrao in new sci-fi/crime noir movie series.
Garcia-Bustelo, a Fulbright Scholar, holds a BFA from the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art in Madrid and an MFA from The New School for Drama in NYC. He serves as the Artistic Director of AENY - Spanish Artists in New York and has directed numerous off-Broadway shows, such as "Wearing Lorca's Bowtie" at The Duke on 42nd Street and "Signora Rossini" for The Loretto Theater at The Sheen Center. Other directing credits include the American premiere of "Dias Estupendos,"
"Ignacio is an extremely talented actor who will bring a realness to the character of Marcus de Silva," says screenwriter and producer Alex P. Michaels, studio chief of Prelude2Cinema. "The character Marcus thrives on his duty to serve the public and has a strong sense of what it means to be a keeper of the law. This provides a perfect complement to Soraya's Angie, who has her own unconventional way of dealing with the city's criminal underbelly."
In the first installment of the series, "Que, Sera, Sera," a reluctant Presidential candidate, Senator Nicholas J Ferris (Brian Briggs), takes on the President during the elections in 2020 and hopes to win before President Joseph Franks is able to overturn the entire Constitution in his quest for ultimate control. Meanwhile, Ferris falls under investigation for his behavior toward the young women he rescues from human trafficking. Chief Lena Turner (Robyn Cohen) will stop at nothing to uncover the dirt on the senator. Angie (Soraya Padrao) must face her demons or unleash them on the city's worst criminals for extreme retribution.
"Out of Darkness: Cleveland" will be filmed entirely in Cleveland, OH and surrounding areas. Local actors and crew have come aboard for the production, which will create jobs in Cleveland and utilize Northeast Ohio's resources to promote a sustainable local filmmaking industry in the area. For updates or to learn more, please visit makeferrisrun.com or n2darknessmovie.wordpress.com.
About Prelude2Cinema
Prelude2Cinema Inc. blends entertainment and advertisement through branded entertainment. The company creates bold, intriguing stories for big and small screens as well as various digital platforms, presenting various brand products and services through natural interactions within a variety of film productions. Prelude2Cinema is dedicated to establishing a steady stream of dramatic productions in Northeast Ohio that strengthens the local economy and cultivates Ohio's talented actors, models and film crew. Join the Cinema Crusade at http://prelude2cinema.com/
