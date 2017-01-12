Vaccine Global Congress 2017 Europe

Paradigm Global Events is proud to present its Vaccines Global Congress 2017 Europe.

-- Progress in virology, genetics, synthetic biology, and biotechnology has provided a new set of tools to approach current-day vaccinology, while increased understanding of human immunity and microbes has catalyzed unprecedented advances that can be adopted to improve public health. Despite continuing challenges, the collective effort of governments and nonprofit organizations to expand the utilization of effective vaccines throughout the world has grown.In the upcoming 2017 Vaccine Congress, dynamic approach to key trends, methodologies and insights on new vaccine platforms for cancer and emerging diseases, manufacturing trends, and regulatory compliance is anticipated. Gain latest insights on:• Latest developments on new adjuvant technologies and novel immunotherapies in the treatment of cancer and emerging viral diseases• Comprehensive insights on new technological developments in vaccine production• Regulatory approach and economic consideration on vaccine trialsNetwork with cancer geneticists, cancer biologists, experts in cancer antigen presentation, tumor immunologists, vaccinologists, senior VPs, Heads, Directors and Managers of leading biopharmaceutical and biotech companies whose responsibilities include manufacturing, research and development, regulatory and marketing, government and non-government vaccine leads.http://www.paradigmglobalevents.com/