Vaccine Global Congress 2017 Europe
Paradigm Global Events is proud to present its Vaccines Global Congress 2017 Europe.
In the upcoming 2017 Vaccine Congress, dynamic approach to key trends, methodologies and insights on new vaccine platforms for cancer and emerging diseases, manufacturing trends, and regulatory compliance is anticipated. Gain latest insights on:
• Latest developments on new adjuvant technologies and novel immunotherapies in the treatment of cancer and emerging viral diseases
• Comprehensive insights on new technological developments in vaccine production
• Regulatory approach and economic consideration on vaccine trials
Who you will meet
Network with cancer geneticists, cancer biologists, experts in cancer antigen presentation, tumor immunologists, vaccinologists, senior VPs, Heads, Directors and Managers of leading biopharmaceutical and biotech companies whose responsibilities include manufacturing, research and development, regulatory and marketing, government and non-government vaccine leads.
