 
News By Tag
* VaccineGlobalCongress2017
* Vaccines
* 18th-19thMayLondon
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Event
* More Industries...
News By Location
* London City
  London, Greater
  England
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
18171615141312

Vaccine Global Congress 2017 Europe

Paradigm Global Events is proud to present its Vaccines Global Congress 2017 Europe.
 
 
vaccines-global-congress-20171-574x226
vaccines-global-congress-20171-574x226
LONDON CITY, England - Jan. 18, 2017 - PRLog -- Progress in virology, genetics, synthetic biology, and biotechnology has provided a new set of tools to approach current-day vaccinology, while increased understanding of human immunity and microbes has catalyzed unprecedented advances that can be adopted to improve public health. Despite continuing challenges, the collective effort of governments and nonprofit organizations to expand the utilization of effective vaccines throughout the world has grown.

In the upcoming 2017 Vaccine Congress, dynamic approach to key trends, methodologies and insights on new vaccine platforms for cancer and emerging diseases, manufacturing trends, and regulatory compliance is anticipated. Gain latest insights on:

• Latest developments on new adjuvant technologies and novel immunotherapies in the treatment of cancer and emerging viral diseases
• Comprehensive insights on new technological developments in vaccine production
• Regulatory approach and economic consideration on vaccine trials

Who you will meet

Network with cancer geneticists, cancer biologists, experts in cancer antigen presentation, tumor immunologists, vaccinologists, senior VPs, Heads, Directors and Managers of leading biopharmaceutical and biotech companies whose responsibilities include manufacturing, research and development, regulatory and marketing, government and non-government vaccine leads.

http://www.vaccines-congress.co.uk/

http://www.paradigmglobalevents.com/

Contact
Paradigm Global Events
rmasseretti@paradigmglobalevents.com
End
Source:
Email:***@paradigmglobalevents.com Email Verified
Tags:VaccineGlobalCongress2017, Vaccines, 18th-19thMayLondon
Industry:Event
Location:London City - London, Greater - England
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 18, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share