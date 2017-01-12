 
The Law Office of Aaron Black has been chosen as one of the top 20 DUI lawyers in Chandler, Arizona

I understand that good people sometimes find themselves in bad situations.
 
 
Aaron Black
Aaron Black
 
PHOENIX - Jan. 18, 2017 - PRLog -- Handpicked by Expertise, the Law Office of Aaron Black has made the top 20 list for best DUI lawyers in Chandler, Arizona. Expertise is a business that works to connect the best local businesses with their readers throughout the United States by creating top hiring guides to give them the confidence to make the right choice when selecting a local company. The selection criteria for the top 20 includes reputation, credibility, experience, availability, and professionalism.

DUI Attorney, Aaron Black has been serving Chandler, AZ, and surrounding communities for over ten years. Limiting his practice to criminal and DUI defense in all Arizona city, state and federal courts, Aaron represents a limited number of clients at any given time, allowing him to provide the personalized service.

With some of the harshest penalties in the United States for a DUI, a conviction includes mandatory jail time, monetary fines, license suspension and the Ignition Interlock Device, Aaron's ultimate goal is to keep his clients out of jail and the dismissal of their case.

A University of South Dakota graduate, Aaron has spent countless hours in the courtroom and has argued over 50 trials defending hundreds of individuals charged with serious felony offenses including Extreme, Super and Aggravated DUI, Aggravated Assault, Manslaughter, and almost every other crime in Arizona.

When your freedom is at risk, experience in the courtroom matters and Aaron began his career at the office of Maricopa County Public Defender. As a Deputy Public Defender, Aaron honed his skills in the courtroom and became interested in focusing on DUI in Arizona.

A proud member of the State Bar of Arizona, American Bar Association and Maricopa County Bar Association Aaron's AVVO rating is 10/10 and since 2012 he has annually been selected Southwest Super Lawyer Rising Star for DUI Defense. (http://www.aaronblacklaw.com)

Source:Law Office of Aaron M. Black, PLLC.
