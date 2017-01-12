News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Thiel College takes 'bold step' with specialized religion communication degree
Thiel College is among select number of accredited institutions to offer religion communication program.
The new Bachelor of Arts in religion communication will be jointly offered by Thiel College's Department of Religion and Department of Media, Communication and Public Relations. It will be a one-of-kind program in the U.S., according to the College's James Pedas Professor of Communication and Department Chair Dane S. Claussen, Ph.D. The program will offer two course tracks. A religious broadcasting track will prepare students for professional positions such as producer, director, and/or writer at religious television stations, religious cable television channels, and religious radio stations. A religion journalism track will train students for careers as religion reporters at print, broadcast and online media outlets.
"At no time in history has the need for communicating about faith and values been greater. Thiel College is taking a bold step with its new [religion] communication major," Professor of Journalism at the University of Missouri School of Journalism and Executive Director of the Religion Newswriters Foundation Debra Mason, Ph.D. said. "It stands out as unique among today's best-known communication programs."
Unlike religion and media programs at other colleges and universities, Thiel College's religion communication undergraduate major is an in-depth course of study, Claussen said. Other institutions have minors, specializations, concentrations or certificate programs under the communication or religion departments, but Thiel College is going far beyond that to offer the religion communication major, he said.
"Thiel College's new religious broadcasting program offers students the opportunity to obtain a unique degree that includes extensive coursework in media and in religion. The religion journalism program offers students the opportunity to become highly trained religion reporters at a time when religion news is as important as ever and when editors in all media are increasingly demanding specialized and expert journalists,"
Religion communication students will complete their communication courses in Thiel College's state-of-the-
For more information, visit the major page for more details (http://www.thiel.edu/
About the James Pedas Communication Center
The 20,000-square-
Contact
Dominick DiRienzo
***@thiel.edu
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse