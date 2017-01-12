You can BETT on French companies in London 2017

Find out first-hand from 13 key movers and shakers in the industry how French EdTech is revolutionising teaching and learning at stand C88 at this year's Bett show.

Bett Show 2017

Contact

Catherine Ryall, Business France

***@businessfrance.fr Catherine Ryall, Business France

End

-- The French Pavilion at this year's British Education and Training Technology (BETT) trade show will showcase 13 French companies at the cutting-edge of the educational-technology sector. One of the world's leading events for educational technology, the BETT show is taking place fromat London's. Visitors can find the French Pavilion atat BETT 2017 for the duration of the show.Gone are the days of overhead projectors or blackboards, technology is radically changing teaching; the e-learning sector was worthand the annual growth rate has been estimated at 9.2% per year until 2020. In order to support French companies in the lucrative and growing tech industry, the French government set up its 'Digital France 2012' initiative and has invested €20 million in 50 'serious games' projects.The companies that will be showcasing their EdTech solutions on the French Pavilion are listed below. Further details are available on request.www.avitice.com/)AviTice has over 20 years of experience in the distribution of high-added-value software in fields including(for tablets),for teaching solutions and more. Their software is aimed at users in the education sector as wekk as the professional training sector.AXEL's Thin Client technology is unique in that the product is not based on an Operating System. Turn on the device and it immediately connects to Citrix or Windows Server. In terms of performance, cost, security, power consumption and reliability, there are huge benefits to be gained from not having an Operating System (i.e. no Windows or Linux).Bayard Youth Department has readers everywhere around the world. Through "Planète des Jeunes", Bayard also supports youth magazines distributed in 25 African countries. Their digital contents and products dedicated to educational purpose are also devoted to helping children around the world to understand the fascinating world they live in, and encourage them to face the challenges of the future with a sense of wonder and curiosity.(http://www.editions-belin.com/)Belin is a pioneer in digital learning, having developed numerous innovative educational services to harvest the potential of new technologies in education. Ranking second on the French secondary school market in 2016 and having won awards for their products, Belin puts its expertise at the service of teachers and students via all forms of media, both paper and digital.(http://www.educlever.com/en/)Educlever has worked alongside leading French research laboratories to develop(knowledge map), an adaptive-learning solution designed to increase pupil performance at school. This R&D project, supported by the French government, provides educators with a precise skills map to help them build a personalised, adaptive-learning strategy for each pupil. Currently used by teachers and 4000 pupils in primary schools across France.(http://gaya.tech/)Gayatech will be presenting Intelliquiz®, a unique system which can generate quizzes from the web or any database. Intelliquiz®was developed using Semantic Web and AI technology. The system can be adapted to suit any curriculum in any language. Gayatech has its own 3D engine capable of developing 3D games as well as Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality applications.(http://www.itopeducation.fr)Counting more than 4.5 million users, ITOP Education creates, develops and provides digital-school resources tailored to every stage of education. ITOP ÉDUCATION has a clear and strong innovation strategy: each year more than 20% of their turnover is allocated to R&D. They will be presenting their 'NIPIB' project at BETT, a digital resource bank with detailed scientific and educational indices, a fruit of their innovation stategy.(http://www.maskott.com/home)Maskott will be showcasing their learning platform Tactileo, an intuitive learning platform for academic and professional training. Tactileo allows teachers to create interactive multimedia content and to instantly share it on screen as well as on learners' tablets, smartphones or PCs. Tactileo is a unique tool for creating and sharing multimedia content, to make teaching, training sessions and local or remote meetings easier and more interactive.(https://opendigitaleducation.com/en/)Open Digital Education, provides innovative digital services for schools and universities. ONE is their secure web-based learning platform, designed for use in primary schools. 1800 schools in 12 different countries use ONE. For instance, in the Paris Region 177,000 students have access to it.(https://www.utellme.com/home)Utellme's web platform creates a global network of schools, teachers, and universities who want to put international collaboration at the core of their students' learning path. Utellme focuses on foreign language learning between native speakers of different languages in school with the supervision of the teacher/professor. The tools available on Utellme such as live video, project collaboration, shared resources or multiplayer online games, highlight their aim to promote live interaction and active learning between users.XD Productions is an animation studio and software developer specialised in real-time animation technologies. They adapt and market these animation tools for the education sector with solutions ranging from preschool to University level. It is animation made easy for teachers, which can be recorded live or recorded for playback.The French Pavilion is being organised by Business France (http://www.youbuyfrance.com/uk/), the French export-support agency, in partnership with the French Education Suppliers' Trade Association (http://www.afinef.net/)(Afinef). The French Pavilion is also supported by the French Ministry for Education (http://www.education.gouv.fr/)and is in collaboration with Copilot Partners (http://copilotpartners.com/en/).(http://www.bettshow.com/)Business France UKCatherine Ryall, Press OfficerWebsite: www.youbuyfrance.com/uk/