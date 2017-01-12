 
Industry News





Pure Tax Resolution Offers Honest Tax Assistance for New York Taxpayers

Tim Halcomb and his team of dedicated tax professionals take a unique approach to tax resolution.
 
NEW YORK - Jan. 18, 2017 - PRLog -- Pure Tax Resolution offers a new approach to tax assistance for New York individuals and businesses. From their Manhattan offices, Pure Tax is founded on the belief that the best way to help others in a tough situation is to provide exceptional customer service. They do this by first building a relationship with the client, which has been very well received.

"Our family was in deep financial trouble because of an IRS bank levy.  My wife and I called Pure Tax at 11:30 on Friday night and we were able to speak to Tim Halcomb with Pure Tax. He was so helpful and was able to have the IRS contacted by Monday afternoon. We are now working on a final end to our problem. It was comforting to find someone who follows through with what they say." George P.

Pure Tax is respected for their fixed, fair quotes, fast response time, open communication, and honesty which is unusual in the tax resolution field.  Tim Halcomb, owner, believes this approach is Pure Tax Resolution's strongest asset.

"Pure Tax was founded to provide honest and credible pathways to resolution for people and businesses with tax problems. We quote our customers a flat rate fee, up front, before the decision to hire is made.  Our clients work directly with the attorney who representing their case and stay with that attorney until the case is resolved. Building and maintaining a relationship with each client is what makes Pure Tax so successful."

Since their doors opened, Pure Tax has rapidly expanded to twenty additional states and has plans to multiply within the upcoming years.

For additional information on Pure Tax Resolution, call visit http://new-york-city.puretaxresolution.com or call (347)  308-5811.

Tim Halcomb
***@puretaxresolution.com
Pure Tax Resolution
Email:***@puretaxresolution.com Email Verified
