 
News By Tag
* Sotheby S International Realty
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Real Estate
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Miami Beach
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
18171615141312

Sotheby's International Realty | Cascading Platform | Apple TV | Property Distribution

 
 
Property_Distribution
Property_Distribution
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
* Sotheby S International Realty

Industry:
* Real Estate

Location:
* Miami Beach - Florida - US

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - Jan. 18, 2017 - PRLog -- Innovating and Interconnected Cascading Platform

Once a home is on sothebysrealty.com, it will be exclusively marketed on more than 100 websites around the world. This network of interconnected, locally focused and globally aware Sotheby's International Realty® network members' websites, receive over eight million visitors per year and create another exclusive property syndication opportunity.

Apple TV

Apple TV is found in 24 million homes and with our innovative Apple TV app families can share the experience of discovering Sotheby's International Realty® brand properties from the comfort of their couch or home theater room. Apple TV allows the Sotheby's International Realty brand to present our curated high definition videos and photography on a screen larger than ever before. Unique to our app, users can explore properties via our visual lifestyle search and keep track of your favorite properties and recent searches. The app is designed to truly immerse the consumer in the Sotheby's International Realty brand.

http://www.ykrealestate.com/condos/sunny-isles-beach/jade...

Property Distribution

Strategic placement and unique positioning of your home's best features are critical in securing the right audience to not only preview your homeonline, but to take the next step in their home search.

The Sotheby's International Realty® brand partners with and distributes properties to the most significant media companies and real estate-focused websites in the world in order to increase exposure and drive the online consumer back to the rich content on sothebysrealty.com. To measure results of this exposure, the brand provides a property report including view and inquiry statistics for each partner site to effectively illustrate the activity a property receives online. This keeps our homeowners informed of your marketing efforts every step of the way.

http://www.ykrealestate.com/condos/sunny-isles-beach/jade...
End
Source:
Email:***@onesothebysrealty.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Yuliya Kachko - ONE Sotheby's International Realty News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 18, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share