Manchester - The Mobile Guide Now Available for iPhone & Android

 
 
Manchester The Mobile Guide
Manchester The Mobile Guide
 
RUTLAND, Vt. - Jan. 18, 2017 - PRLog -- Got2Web, LLC is pleased to announce release of a new regional app, Manchester – The Mobile Guide for iPhone and Android users.  Features help users explore area services and heritage directly from the app. The app provides instant access to GPS directions linked to street level and regional maps, historical and cultural information, attractions, shopping, coupons, dining, and lodging information.

Residents and visitors appreciate the app's practical information:  events calendar, local services, municipal information, regional weather, realty, shopping, and entertainment plus handy on-the-go special functions:  Find Your Car, QR Code Scanner, Notepad, a Tip Calculator, and Our Neighbors community profiles. The app provides GPS and map display with directions to regional restaurants, shops, cafes, services,  and attractions with instant access to phone numbers, addresses, reviews, email addresses, and websites.

App users can save photos with the convenient image gallery then share their location or event information with friends or associates using social media connections right from within the app.
The Manchester – The Mobile Guide app is available for free download now for Apple iOS and Android devices through the Apple App Store and Google Play.

About Got2Web, LLC

Got2Web, LLC designs, develops, and hosts responsive websites, performance marketing, and mobile apps for local, regional and national clients. Located in Rutland, Vermont for more than 15 years, the firm specializes in cutting-edge design, expert development, superior service, and technical support.

Visit www.Got2Web.com for information about expert website design, development and hosting, brand development, and marketing services.

Visit www.Got2App.com to learn more about mobile app development services.

Got2Web, LLC - Got2App  
P.O. Box 6191
Rutland, VT 05702 
802-773-0126
info@got2web.com

David K. Morgan
***@got2web.com
