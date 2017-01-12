News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Manchester - The Mobile Guide Now Available for iPhone & Android
Residents and visitors appreciate the app's practical information:
App users can save photos with the convenient image gallery then share their location or event information with friends or associates using social media connections right from within the app.
The Manchester – The Mobile Guide app is available for free download now for Apple iOS and Android devices through the Apple App Store and Google Play.
About Got2Web, LLC
Got2Web, LLC designs, develops, and hosts responsive websites, performance marketing, and mobile apps for local, regional and national clients. Located in Rutland, Vermont for more than 15 years, the firm specializes in cutting-edge design, expert development, superior service, and technical support.
Visit www.Got2Web.com for information about expert website design, development and hosting, brand development, and marketing services.
Visit www.Got2App.com to learn more about mobile app development services.
Got2Web, LLC - Got2App
P.O. Box 6191
Rutland, VT 05702
802-773-0126
info@got2web.com
Contact
David K. Morgan
***@got2web.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse