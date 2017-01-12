 
Perfect Setting for a Perfect Selfie; Vivo Launches V5 with 20MP Front Camera in Chennai

 
CHENNAI, India - Jan. 18, 2017 - PRLog -- With the selfie revolution going strong, Vivo, the premium global smartphone brand today launched its flagship V5 with the first ever 20MP front camera in Chennai. In a glittering event at The Leela Palace, Kabali movie fame actress Dhansikaand launched the V5 in presence of the business partners of Vivo India and Mr. Darren Xu, COO, Vivo. Focused on the young selfie aficionados, the smartphone offers a perfect combination of technology, design and the overall performance with the unprecedented 20MP front camera and a revolutionary feature, the "Moonlight Glow" that allows users to take perfect selfies in diverse lighting conditions.

Vivo V5 – Specifications

·         4G LTE Network

·         13.97 cm (5.5) HD Display

·         Octa-core 64-bit

·         4 GB RAM/32 GB ROM (Expandable up to 128 GB)

·         20 MP Front Camera and 13 MP Rear Camera

·         Battery 3000 mAh

The all new "Moonlight Glow" feature induces a natural glow on the face without straining eyes that lights up the picture irrespective of the lighting conditions. Furthermore, this feature will allow users to capture every frame perfectly without making them grainy, distorted or flooded with hard flash.

The phone priced at Rs 17,980/- will be available from November 26th onwards at a store near you.

To know more visit http://www.vivo.co.in/V5/

Media Contact
Vivo Moblies India
Nitin Yadav | Vivo India | +91-8130796609
***@vivoglobal.com
Source:
Email:***@vivoglobal.com
Tags:Mobiles, smartphone, Latest Mobiles
Industry:Mobile
Location:Chennai - Tamil Nadu - India
Subject:Products
