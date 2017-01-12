 
ANKURA Embrace sustainability into your lifestyle

Lima, Peru, January 2017 - Ankura Brand has launched a funding campaign using the crowdfunding platform Indiegogo.
 
 
ANKURA
ANKURA
 
Jan. 18, 2017 - PRLog -- About:

Ankura is a Peruvian based women's wear from Lima. Since 2015 they have been making flattering pieces that make a positive change towards ethical and sustainable fashion while making you look effortlessly beautiful.

Their clothes are made from Pima Cotton, Organic Cotton and Alpaca Wool, all of which if you haven't noticed are natural fibers located in Peru. This way they wish to reduce their environmental impact. As you can see, being an ethical brand is of upmost priority to the people working at Ankura.

The goal is 30.000 and by contributing to their campaign you are enabling Ankura to keep working with Peruvian artisans, with only the finest local materials they find, small workshops and to revive Peru's ancestral handmade techniques which look rather exotic. Think Pocahontas in the modern day with a lot more spunk and spirit.

For any further information you can contact them at https://shopankurabrand.com/ that is also where you will be doing your shopping. They also have a facebook page where you can also easily browse through their wares. https://www.facebook.com/ankurabrand/

With 4 days left in this campaign, your support is urgently needed! Please look at all the rewards they have for those who make a contribution. Please consider getting involved, at whatever level you can, and help "ANKURA: Embrace sustainability into your lifestyle" get funded!

Need your help

If you can't afford to donate, don't worry - there are plenty of other ways you can help. Please take some time to share this campaign across your social networks and encourage your friends and family to donate.

And if you wish to support this interesting new brand you can go to

https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/ankura-embrace-sustain...

Ankura Brand
***@ankurabrand.com
Source:ANKURA
Email:***@ankurabrand.com
