Urbane Living: Oxygen Printed Wallcoverings
Relax in a tropical paradise from the comfort of your own home with Urbane Living's stunning Oxygen wallcovering collection.
Palm fronds and tropical foliage have been popular design motifs in recent years. Reference the trend with the beautiful Paloma and Fuji designs, or perhaps the vivid Juniper design, which combines botanical prints with attractive floral motif.
Alternatively, for a less literal but complimentary interpretation of the trend, the Taro design's attractive natural print is a great way to bring a touch of tropical style to your home, whilst the retro geometric print of the Rotan design is available in a range of soft pastel shades. Finally, the stunning Paperweave design recreates the pattern and texture of a traditional paperweave wallpaper in a range of colours.
Browse our full range of wallcoverings at www.urbaneliving.co.uk
