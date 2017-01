Urbane Living: Oxygen Printed Wallcoverings

Relax in a tropical paradise from the comfort of your own home with Urbane Living's stunning Oxygen wallcovering collection.

Oxygen Fuji Midnight Wallcovering (OXY005BY)

-- With a wide range of different designs taking inspiration from stylish botanical prints, the Oxygen collection provides a plethora of options for trying out the trend, whether you prefer a bold design or something more subtle.Palm fronds and tropical foliage have been popular design motifs in recent years. Reference the trend with the beautifulanddesigns, or perhaps the vividdesign, which combines botanical prints with attractive floral motif.Alternatively, for a less literal but complimentary interpretation of the trend, thedesign's attractive natural print is a great way to bring a touch of tropical style to your home, whilst the retro geometric print of thedesign is available in a range of soft pastel shades. Finally, the stunningdesign recreates the pattern and texture of a traditional paperweave wallpaper in a range of colours.With its modern-meets-retro charm, Urbane Living's Oxygen wallcovering collection is a fantastic way to make a statement with your living spaces. Prices start from £74.50 per 10.05 x 0.53m roll including VAT.Browse our full range of wallcoverings at www.urbaneliving.co.uk or call 0207 138 3838 for more information