Carval demonstrates comprehensive HR and Payroll software solution for schools at BETT 2017
BETT Show, 2017, 25 – 28 January, ExCeL London, Stand: G365
HR Unity has many features designed specifically for the education market including term time working, multiple posts, teachers' pay spines and all statutory deductions. HR Unity provides easy to use, flexible reporting and workflow tools to generate the Single Central Record, workforce census returns required by the DfE and Local Authority returns, as standard.
HR Unity's powerful payroll and pensions software is equally suitable as a standalone on‑premise solution for a single school, or as a shared services solution supporting multiple schools and academies. HR Unity is HMRC compliant, RTI compliant, BACS approved and provides a link to the Teachers' Pensions Online (ASR/MDC).
John Ovington, Sales and Support Director at Carval said; "We have been working closely with our clients in Education for several years now, and our solution continues to develop to meet the evolving requirements of the sector. Our aim is to automate as much as possible while providing easy access to business information to support decision making, enabling school management to focus on providing the best possible learning experience for children and young adults. "
Founded in 1986, Carval is a leading provider of Human Resource Management and Payroll software and services.
The company's HR Unity range of flexible and easy-to-use solutions is the only truly integrated HR, Payroll, Time & Attendance and Self-Service software available in the UK. The company also provides a range of outsourced services including Payroll bureau, hosted and managed services.
Designed to provide a future proof solution, Carval's HR software harnesses the latest proven technology platforms, resulting in flexible and modern solutions based on industry best practice that are guaranteed compliant with current legislation.
Carval's software solutions are suitable for single Schools and Academies with 100+ employees, up to multi-Academy Trusts employing up to 10,000 staff. Carval also offers Payroll Services for schools with smaller numbers of employees.
High profile education clients include: Hastings Academies Trust, Leigh Academies Trust, E-ACT, Mowbray Education Trust, MacIntyre Academies Trust, Mossbourne Community Academy, Coleg Cambria, Oakbank School, Harlow Education Consortium, Lady Eleanor Holles and FS4S Financial Services for Schools. Carval also has many clients in the public and private sector including National Housing Federation, Yorkshire Dales National Park Authority, The Royal Mint, and St Paul's Cathedral.
For more information please visit:www.carval.co.uk
