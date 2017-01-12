 
Carval demonstrates comprehensive HR and Payroll software solution for schools at BETT 2017

BETT Show, 2017, 25 – 28 January, ExCeL London, Stand: G365
 
 
Jan. 18, 2017 - PRLog -- Carval Computing will be demonstrating its most comprehensive range of solutions for Schools, Colleges and Academies at this year's annual Bett conference and exhibition. On show will be Carval's fully integrated Payroll and HR software, HR Unity, which includes recruitment, absence management, performance management and training in a single package. Through its proven interfaces to a range of other leading business solutions for resource management, which include SIMS and iSAMS, and for financials, which include Sage X3 and AccountsIQ, HR Unity provides an end-to-end, fully integrated solution for managing all people and resource related requirements.  Carval supplies both on-premise and hosted solutions, as well as outsourced payroll services and HR advice and support packages.

HR Unity has many features designed specifically for the education market including term time working, multiple posts, teachers' pay spines and all statutory deductions. HR Unity provides easy to use, flexible reporting and workflow tools to generate the Single Central Record, workforce census returns required by the DfE and Local Authority returns, as standard.

HR Unity's powerful payroll and pensions software is equally suitable as a standalone on‑premise solution for a single school, or as a shared services solution supporting multiple schools and academies.  HR Unity is HMRC compliant, RTI compliant, BACS approved and provides a link to the Teachers' Pensions Online (ASR/MDC).

John Ovington, Sales and Support Director at Carval said; "We have been working closely with our clients in Education for several years now, and our solution continues to develop to meet the evolving requirements of the sector.  Our aim is to automate as much as possible while providing easy access to business information to support decision making, enabling school management to focus on providing the best possible learning experience for children and young adults.  "

-ends-

Notes to Editors

About Carval

Founded in 1986, Carval is a leading provider of Human Resource Management and Payroll software and services.

The company's HR Unity range of flexible and easy-to-use solutions is the only truly integrated HR, Payroll, Time & Attendance and Self-Service software available in the UK.  The company also provides a range of outsourced services including Payroll bureau, hosted and managed services.

Designed to provide a future proof solution, Carval's HR software harnesses the latest proven technology platforms, resulting in flexible and modern solutions based on industry best practice that are guaranteed compliant with current legislation.

Carval's software solutions are suitable for single Schools and Academies with 100+ employees, up to multi-Academy Trusts employing up to 10,000 staff. Carval also offers Payroll Services for schools with smaller numbers of employees.

High profile education clients include: Hastings Academies Trust, Leigh Academies Trust, E-ACT, Mowbray Education Trust, MacIntyre Academies Trust, Mossbourne Community Academy, Coleg Cambria, Oakbank School, Harlow Education Consortium, Lady Eleanor Holles and FS4S Financial Services for Schools. Carval also has many clients in the public and private sector including National Housing Federation, Yorkshire Dales National Park Authority, The Royal Mint, and St Paul's Cathedral.

For more information please visit:www.carval.co.uk

Editors Contacts
Emma Clare

Carval

Tel: 01908 787700

emma.clare@carval.co.uk

Andreina West/Mary Phillips

PR Artistry

Tel: 01491 845553

andreina@pra-ltd.co.uk
Source:PR Artistry
Email:***@pra-ltd.co.uk
Tags:Payroll Software, Hr Software, BETT 2017
Industry:Education
Location:Buckinghamshire - England
