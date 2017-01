ASICS Introduces FIT YUI: The Latest Footwear from ASICS Training Collection

Introducing the FIT YUI: The Latest Footwear Innovation from ASICS Training Collection

-- ASICS brings its technology and footwear expertise to inspire a new audience of fitness enthusiasts as it gears up to roll out a full range of fitness solutions from head-to-toe in 2017. In addition to a collection of stylish, layering gym wear, ASICS launches the FIT YUI footwear as part of its new flex training collections. The product will be available from January 2017, to kick-start the New Year.Designed for flex training, the FIT YUI uses advanced technologies and materials that adapt to the body's natural movements during training as they work to optimize individual workout results.Uniquely designed to support women's studio workouts, the FIT YUI's individual fit and flexibility provides total freedom of movement whilst delivering superior comfort, support and style:from heel through mid-foot and integrated with the laces for a customized fit that keep the foot secures whilst free to move.built into key areas of the forefoot sole provide freedom and support to twist and turn in any direction.improved cushioning for comfort and protection."The FIT YUI is part of aseries of new innovations for 2017, as we take our expertise and technology in footwear to create all-round fitness solutions," comments Paul Miles, Senior General Manager, Global Marketing Division, ASICS Corporation. "Throughout the year, we aimto engage and motivate fitness enthusiasts as we invite them to try onthese new products for themselves and put them to the test through the ASICS 'What Matters Is You' conversations."Our tech works best when you put it to work, What Matters Is You.To join in or follow the 'What Matters is You' conversation online using the hashtag #WhatMattersIs from January 12017 onwards.FIT YUI :S750N (9093/9687)Retail Price :6,999 INRTRAINING: https://youtu.be/ GJAt4AWdWiE FIT YUI: https://youtu.be/ 5RTdbjA4o30% 20 For More information contact:Srishti Juneja: 9584300789 or srishti.juneja@scrollmantra.comTanya Arora: 9582011534