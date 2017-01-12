News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
"Canciones", Debut EP Studio Recording and Production
Durham, NC– Al Sylverfish has launched a funding campaign using the crowdfunding platform Kickstarter effective November 24, 2016.
"Canciones", First EP by singer songwriter Al Sylverfish, produced by multi-Grammy award winner Thom Russo and very talented musicians.
He is targeting to raise $16,500 in order to contribute to the audio recording and production of this first EP in Spanish, "Canciones". Expected release Spring 2017.
Al Sylverfish is a singer, songwriter and guitarist from Durham and Chapel Hill, North Carolina in the United States. Al's eclectic style can be described as an interesting combination of a "melodramatic"
The recording will take place at Sonoro Productionsstudios in North Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States of producer Thom Russo, 16 time Grammy award winner.
By professionally recording his works with a multi award winning producer Al wants to leave some of his early Spanish musical creations on a disc of excellent quality that can show his artistic qualities and it can become the first step for future musical and artistic development. This album is the reason for this Kickstarter campaign where the objective is to give Al Sylverfish fans a product they can listen to over and over for years to come.
The total budget for this project is approximately $30,000.00 US Dollars; from which this initial fundraising campaign will cover only the pre-production, recording, mixing and mastering; as well as the Kickstarter fees.
With 4 days left in this campaign, your support is urgently needed! Please look at all the rewards they have for those who make a contribution. Please consider getting involved, at whatever level you can, and help "Canciones", Debut EP Studio Recording and Production" project get funded!
Need your help
If you can't afford to donate, don't worry - there are plenty of other ways you can help. Please take some time to share this campaign across your social networks and encourage your friends and family to donate.
For more information about Al Sylverfish http://www.sylverfish.com/
If you want to support this project, you can do so by donating https://www.kickstarter.com/
Media Contact
Alex Blanco
(919)260-7534
***@sylverfish.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse