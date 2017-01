"Canciones", Debut EP Studio Recording and Production

Durham, NC– Al Sylverfish has launched a funding campaign using the crowdfunding platform Kickstarter effective November 24, 2016.

Alex Blanco

--He is targeting to raise $16,500 in order to contribute to the audio recording and production of this first EP in Spanish, "Canciones". Expected release Spring 2017.Al Sylverfish is a singer, songwriter and guitarist from Durham and Chapel Hill, North Carolina in the United States. Al's eclectic style can be described as an interesting combination of a "melodramatic"indie pop sound spiced up with influences from Latin themes, alternative rock and world music in general.The recording will take place atin North Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States of producer, 16 timeaward winner.By professionally recording his works with a multi award winning producer Al wants to leave some of his early Spanish musical creations on a disc of excellent quality that can show his artistic qualities and it can become the first step for future musical and artistic development. This album is the reason for this Kickstarter campaign where the objective is to givefans a product they can listen to over and over for years to come.The total budget for this project is approximately $30,000.00 US Dollars; from which this initial fundraising campaign will cover only the pre-production, recording, mixing and mastering; as well as the Kickstarter fees.your support is urgently needed! Please look at all the rewards they have for those who make a contribution. Please consider getting involved, at whatever level you can, and helpproject get funded!If you can't afford to donate, don't worry - there are plenty of other ways you can help. Please take some time to share this campaign across your social networks and encourage your friends and family to donate.For more information about Al Sylverfish http://www.sylverfish.com/ If you want to support this project, you can do so by donating https://www.kickstarter.com/ projects/686317594/ canciones-...