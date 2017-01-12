 
News By Tag
* Wine bottle wraps
* Bottle Gift Bags
* Gift Wine Bags
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Manchester
  Cheshire
  England
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
18171615141312

Keeping customs alive, Carrier Bag Hut redefines regular bottle gift bags

Packaging or carry bags is an investment towards branding and requires proper research on part of the retailers.
 
 
Gift Wine Bags
Gift Wine Bags
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Wine bottle wraps
Bottle Gift Bags
Gift Wine Bags

Industry:
Business

Location:
Manchester - Cheshire - England

Subject:
Products

MANCHESTER, England - Jan. 18, 2017 - PRLog -- Changing times demand innovation in our personality, lifestyle and choices. Exchanging wine bottles has been an old ritual, but giving new definition to the old customs is our responsibility as inheritors. Carrier Bag Hut has come up with Bottle Gift Bags. These bags are designed keeping the need of "change" in mind. Wine bottle wraps are launched in paper, silk, cotton, canvas, jute and organza finish. Company has hired a team of especially skilled work force to prepare this launch. These unique and stylish ranges of bottle gift bags have been introduced to consumers on January 16, 2017.

There are a series of points that all retailers should go through before freezing there carry bag suppliers. Price by default takes priority for most but keeping the style and quality at the second place can make grounds for stronger branding. If you are a retailer, doing a little research about your packaging supplier will make your investments more fruitful. Make sure that your packaging supplier is making effort to retain you as a customer. If all packaging industries hire designers or the accurate skill set to come up with aesthetically pleasing, eco-friendly and robust quality user end products, brand visibility would multiply many times for the retailers.

Carrier Bag Hut's constant efforts to top the preference list of their customers is getting the organisation the popularity and brand name they deserve. Organisation has kept the creativity alive by investing in a team of learned designers. They have so far been regularly revising their inventory and cater the widest range to the consumers. Their newest edition, which is wine bottle wraps or bottle gift bags are very different from the bags available in the market. Users can even gift wine bags (https://www.carrierbaghut.co.uk/canvas-bottle-gift-bags/) sans the wine.

About Carrier Bag Hut

Carrier Bag Hut is a premier supplier of packaging solutions in UK.  It is a Manchester based company and have a wide spread of categories to match the complete packaging needs of their customers. Their UK based website is one of the leading e-commerce portals. They have the expertise in the entire packaging arena and their forte is carrier bags. Company manufactures European styled turn over top folded or J-cut carrier bags. They are known for excellent quality and affordable prices.

For more information about the company, visit www.carrierbaghut.co.uk.

They can be reached at 01618832344 or you can also write to them at sales@carrierbaghut.co.uk .

Contact
Carrier Bag Hut
***@carrierbaghut.co.uk
End
Source:
Email:***@carrierbaghut.co.uk
Posted By:***@carrierbaghut.co.uk Email Verified
Tags:Wine bottle wraps, Bottle Gift Bags, Gift Wine Bags
Industry:Business
Location:Manchester - Cheshire - England
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Carrier Bag Hut PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 18, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share