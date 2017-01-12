 
Aamir Khan Issues A Statement In Favour Of Zaira Wasim

 
 
Aamir Khan and Geeta Phogat
Aamir Khan and Geeta Phogat
 
MUMBAI, India - Jan. 18, 2017 - PRLog -- Her precocious acting set upon a benchmark to all the youths as she confidently portrayed the role of young Geeta Phogat in the much applauded Aamir Khan's 'Dangal.' Zaira Wasim needs no more introduction as she had already proved her potential as an actor. The girl recently met Mehbooba Mufti, the Chief Minister of Jammu & Kashmir and was trolled for the same when she posted a photo of hers with the minister.

Supporters of Zaira both from the film industry and outside it are coming in support of the actress. Her on-screen father Aamir khan issued a statement regarding the issue. His statement reads-"understand and imagine what lead her to make the statement. Zaira, I want you to know that we are all with you. The beauty is that bright, young, talented hardworking, respectful, caring and courageous kids like you are a role model for kids not only in India, but across the world. You certainly are a role model for me! May god bless you. Love. Aamir. P.S.: I appeal to everyone to now leave her alone and respect the fact that she is just a 16 yr old girl trying her best to deal with life."

Meanwhile Zaira's apology letter on her Facebook wall reads, "This is an open confession/apology. I know that many people have been offended and displeased by my recent actions or by the people I have recently met. I want to apologise to all those people who I've unintentionally hurt and want them to know that I understand their sentiments, especially considering what has happened (in Kashmir) over the past six months. I hope people can also understand there are certain circumstances that emerge which one cannot control. I hope people still remember that I'm a just a 16-year-old girl and treat me accordingly. I'm sorry for what I did, but it was not a deliberate decision and I really hope people can forgive me. I am being projected as a role model for Kashmiri youth. I want to make it very clear that I do not want anyone to follow in my foot steps or even consider me a role model. I'm not proud of what I'm doing and I want everyone, especially the youth to know that there are real role models out there whether they be in this time or in our history. To even consider me as a role model would be disgracing them and their disgrace would be OUR DISGRACE! I do not wish to start an argument here, this was a just a mere confession from my end which I really wanted people to know. May Allah bless us and guide us."

A leading daily quoted Zaira's second post after she deleted the apology note. The second post reads, "Regarding my last post, I have no idea why this has become such a big issue. I just wanted to make sure that I did not hurt anyone's feelings and all of a sudden it has turned into national news. Again and again, I am telling people that I have not been forced into anything by anyone. This was post was not meant against anyone, just wanted to make sure that people were not hurt by what I was doing. From media to everyone else, please don't blow this out of proportion. Neither was I forced (to apologise) nor am I against anyone. Hopefully this post just stops this once and for all."

