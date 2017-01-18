Country(s)
Brikk Headphones with 3 Carats of Diamonds and Surreal Audiophile Sound
Opulent tech company Brikkk unveils its newest product, the Lux Listen HD Headphones. CEO Cyrus Blacksmith will be hosting private showings at Brikk Pop-Up Lounges in Asia this mornth.
The Lux Listen HD features a custom made dynamic driver and a specially balanced armature driver that provide a three dimensional frequency range. Low ranges are enhanced and extremely deep, while high sounds are fully extended, crisp, and bridged by perfectly balanced and energetic midrange. The headphones are ideal for artists and music professionals, as they are auditoraly compatible with music of any genre. Specialized in-ear fit allows for a 25dB reduction of ambient noise.
The Lux Listen HD includes 4 sets of differing tips, including Lux Ultra Fit memory foam inserts, all housed in a waterproof protection case. The built-in microphone allows for hands-free communication. Each Lux Listen HD comes with a 3.5mm connector or Lightning connector. 10Hz - 40KHz frequency range. 16Ω Impedance. 105dB sensitivity.
The Lux Listen HD costs US$9,995 and will be available for purchase via the Brikk Lounges in Hong Kong, Shenzhen, and Shanghai until January 29, 2017. It will also be available on Brikk.com, Amazon, Taobao and Brikk Stores, Brikk Authorized Resellers.
Brikk is known for its premium luxury products, like the Lux iPhone 7, which can range in price to upwards of $1.3M and its 7 sided 77 facet Hepagon Diamond. Recently, Brikk launched the Lux Protect Sapphire, which is a genuine sheet of sapphire crystal made to protect phone and tablet screens. Many of Brikk's products are made-to-order and exclusive to existing clients, like the Lux View collection (televisions, monitors), the Lux Heptagon Wheel (a one piece titanium wheel made for Bentley and Bugatti vehicles), and the Lux Skin collection (bespoke clothing designed by Cyrus). While outfitting its billionaires, Brikk seeks to pioneer its unique Robin Hood philosophy, by channeling a significant portion of all sales proceeds to charities chosen by each client. Altruism through opulence.
