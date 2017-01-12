News By Tag
How to reset Skype Messnger password?
Change your existing password of Skype
· Go to the Skype page and sign in to your Skype account.
· For doing sign in click on the link "sign in" located just at the upper right corner of Skype website session.
· Now, type your Skype name and password in the corresponding field and then, make a click on sign in button.
· Scroll down and then move to the left side to have the location of your password.
· Now, click on the link "change your password".
· Here, you need to enter your current password and then you need to enter new password. Now, again you need to enter new password.
· Click on Next and then on save setting to finalize the password change.
Change your forgotten Skype password
· Visit the link "password reset request".
· Now, type the email address that you registered with your Skype in the designated field and then press on submit button.
· Open your email inbox and check the messages from Skype that have password token or temporary code.
· Click on the live link given in your email address which will redirect to Skype for password change.
· Type your new password and click on submit to have your new password.
These are some process through which you can easily change or reset the password of your Skype. However, if you need to know more about Skype issues, you can have technical expert assistance through which you can easily manage the complete functionality of Skype in a simple way. So, just approach experienced technical expert team and have solution for complete Skype issues.
