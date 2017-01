British Husband and Wife Filmmakers Fuse Caribbean and Armenian Cuisines in Rum & Red Peppers

'Rum & Red Peppers: 80 Caribbean, Armenian, Middle Eastern & Mediterranean Recipes' is available now in a premium hardcover edition.

1 2 3 4 5 Rum & Red Peppers cover photograph by Wayne Gerard Trotman Wayne & Sherrie Trotman photograph by Annie Armitage Grilled Mango Chicken photograph by Wayne Gerard Trotman Boreg photograph by Wayne Gerard Trotman Meatballs in Rum Sauce photograph by Wayne Gerard Trotman

-- Red Moon Productions Ltd. announced the recent publication of Rum & Red Peppers: 80 Caribbean, Armenian, Middle Eastern & Mediterranean Recipes , a 226-page cookbook by Wayne Gerard Trotman and Sherrie Trotman, producers of Ashes to Ashes that reflect the traditional cuisines and rich cultural diversity of Trinidad and Tobago, the Caribbean, Armenia, the Middle East and the Mediterranean., the hardcover cookbook shares classic, inspired, and brand new recipes created by Wayne Gerard Trotman and Sherrie Trotman who have been cooking together for the past 30 years.A dedicated, working mother herself, Sherrie Trotman who is British-Armenian has reproduced many of her most-loved, childhood dishes while creating exciting new fusions of Middle Eastern and Caribbean cuisines, using readily available ingredients.Born in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, where he spent the first 20 years of his life, British-Trinidadian independent filmmaker, writer, photographer, composer and producer of electronic music, Wayne Gerard Trotman began learning to cook when he was just 9 years old and has been taking photographs since the tender age of 6. He designed and photographed Rum & Red Peppers and recreated many of his favourite childhood dishes while contributing new and inspired inventions.Traditional recipes include Caribbean Chicken Stew, Callaloo, Rice & Peas, Sorrel, Black Cake, Lamb & White Bean Stew, Dolma, Lahmajoon, Boreg, Tabouleh and Vospov Kufteh. Unique variations of popular drinks and dishes such as Cuba Roja, Wayne's Mai Tai, Wayne's PiƱa Colada, Christmas Crackers and Meatballs in Rum Sauce are also included together with new creations such as Rum & Red Peppers Chicken, Grilled Mango Chicken, Caribbean Sea Bream, Salsa Salmon, Boozy Fruit Cupcakes, Almond Berry Cake, Sorrel Sorbet, Black Rock, Fiery Passion and Spartan.Wayne Gerard Trotman and Sherrie Trotman produced, Britain's first homegrown martial arts movie and a tribute to 1970s cinema. As a screenwriter and author, Wayne Gerard Trotman's credits includeandis available now at Amazon Book Depository , Barnes & Noble, AbeBooks and from most reputable bookstores and online distributors.