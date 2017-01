Luxury Prestige Yachts to take part in Trade Fair BOOT Düsseldorf 2017

Prestige Yachts will be presented at the biggest boat show in Germany - Dusseldorf Boat Show from 21st to 29th of January 2017.

-- We are pleased to announce that Luxury Prestige Yachts will take part in the Trade Fair BOOT Düsseldorf. It is the world's biggest trade fair that unites under one roof over 360 manufacturers of sailing boats, yachts, multihulls, catamarans, day sailers and dinghies.Prestige Luxury Yacht, that is the official dealer of Prestige Motor Yachts will greet visitors at Hall 6, stand 6B57. The company is going to present the Prestige 630 Yacht, which is the newest release from Prestige Motor Yachts. Also at BOOT Düsseldorf the newly released Prestige 560 and 500 and the Prestige 680 , which won Motorboat of the Year Award 2016, will be displayed.Pieter van de Meene, Luxury Prestige Brand Manager commented:Luxury Prestige Yachts with its headquarter in Muiden, the Netherlands was founded in January 2015 with the appointment of the exclusive dealership of Prestige Yachts for The Netherlands and the Düsseldorf area in Germany. Prestige motor yachts is part of the famous French Beneteau Group, one of the largest boat builders in Europe with various boatyards (Beneteau, Jeanneau, Lagoon, CNB). The Prestige range is available in three distinct model lines: Flybridge, Coupe and Sport Top. Today Prestige Yachts builds yachts from 42 to 75 feet to cruise the waters around the globe.Trade Fair BOOT Düsseldorf is considered a benchmark for the international boat and water sports industry. The exhibition is a complete indoor event. BOOT Düsseldorf is held annually at Messe Dusseldorf, Germany, for the duration of a week in the end of January.For more information, visit: http://prestigeyachts.nl/