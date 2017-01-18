News By Tag
BlueCielo Appoints Chief Marketing Officer
Huw Roberts, Brings Extensive Global Marketing Experience in Driving Organizational Transformation and Growth
"We are excited to have Huw join our team" CEO Willem-Jan Scholten said. "BlueCielo has been very successful in its journey to expand from traditional document and drawing management to extended asset lifecycle information management. As we continue to innovate and improve our solutions to help optimize the profitability of our customers, Huw's role will be pivotal to ensure that BlueCielo maximizes our market impact."
Rob Blasman, BlueCielo's CFO, added, "BlueCielo's business model continues to evolve, expanding from a leading on-premises software supplier to a full-service SaaS provider. With Huw's experience in similar transformation processes and his focus on branding and user engagement, we will make sure that our strategy and the demands of our customers will be perfectly aligned - which will contribute to our further growth and profitability."
"Huw is passionate about helping companies discover and realize business value through technology-empowered business transformation – and that's what BlueCielo is all about" added BlueCielo CTO, Daniel Cozza. "We are committed to providing software that transforms engineering data into actionable plant information, keeping our users informed, compliant, and in control. As we launch exciting new capabilities and services to enhance our Meridian product line, having Huw's strong marketing leadership will help our users best discover that value."
"BlueCielo is well poised to build on success. The company has a dedicated community of customers, innovative software and services, and a great team focused on providing value for enterprises all over the world" said Roberts. "There couldn't be a more exciting time to join BlueCielo, and I look forward to bringing the company's vision to the market."
About BlueCielo
BlueCielo provides solutions to manage engineering information throughout the asset lifecycle. BlueCielo Meridian software connects maintenance and engineering, supports concurrent plant modifications, and improves data handover. BlueCielo solutions transform engineering data into actionable plant information, keeping our users informed, compliant, and in control. Serving the world's largest enterprises in the Chemical, Metals & Mining, Oil & Gas, Pharmaceutical, and Utility industries, the Meridian product line increases data integrity, auditability, and efficiency - enabling users to improve productivity and efficiency, ensure regulatory compliance, reduce risk, and manage change. With BlueCielo, owner operators run their plants more effectively, safely, sustainably, and profitably.
The company is headquartered in The Netherlands and has offices across the United States, Europe, Brazil, and in Singapore, as well as an international network of partners that ensures local service and support. BlueCielo is an official partner of Autodesk, IBM, Microsoft, Oracle, SAP, and SolidWorks.
For more information about BlueCielo and its leadership team, click here (https://www.bluecieloecm.com/
www.BlueCieloECM.com
@BlueCieloECM (https://twitter.com/
Contact
Huw Roberts
BlueCielo ECM Solutions
***@bluecieloecm.com
Page Updated Last on: Jan 18, 2017