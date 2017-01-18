 
News By Tag
* BlueCielo CMO
* Huw Roberts
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Software
* More Industries...
News By Place
* hoofddorp
  North Holland
  Netherlands
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
18171615141312

BlueCielo Appoints Chief Marketing Officer

Huw Roberts, Brings Extensive Global Marketing Experience in Driving Organizational Transformation and Growth
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
BlueCielo CMO
Huw Roberts

Industry:
Software

Location:
hoofddorp - North Holland - Netherlands

HOOFDDORP, Netherlands - Jan. 18, 2017 - PRLog -- BlueCielo announced the addition of Huw Roberts as the company's first Chief Marketing Officer.  In this capacity Mr. Roberts will develop and manage corporate, industry, and product marketing strategies and programs for BlueCielo's software and services. Mr. Roberts brings extensive experience in marketing of on-premises, SaaS, and mobile software and business services to enterprises that deliver, manage, and operate engineering assets. Before joining BlueCielo, Mr. Roberts served as Vice President of Platform Marketing for  Bentley Systems, Inc., a global leader in software solutions for the design, construction, and operations of infrastructure. Mr. Roberts will be based in the company's North American headquarters in Exton, Pennsylvania, USA.

"We are excited to have Huw join our team" CEO Willem-Jan Scholten said.  "BlueCielo has been very successful in its journey to expand from traditional document and drawing management to extended asset lifecycle information management. As we continue to innovate and improve our solutions to help optimize the profitability of our customers, Huw's role will be pivotal to ensure that BlueCielo maximizes our market impact."

Rob Blasman, BlueCielo's CFO, added, "BlueCielo's business model continues to evolve, expanding from a leading on-premises software supplier to a full-service SaaS provider. With Huw's experience in similar transformation processes and his focus on branding and user engagement, we will make sure that our strategy and the demands of our customers will be perfectly aligned - which will contribute to our further growth and profitability."

"Huw is passionate about helping companies discover and realize business value through technology-empowered business transformation – and that's what BlueCielo is all about" added BlueCielo CTO, Daniel Cozza.  "We are committed to providing software that transforms engineering data into actionable plant information, keeping our users informed, compliant, and in control.  As we launch exciting new capabilities and services to enhance our Meridian product line, having Huw's strong marketing leadership will help our users best discover that value."

"BlueCielo is well poised to build on success. The company has a dedicated community of customers, innovative software and services, and a great team focused on providing value for enterprises all over the world" said Roberts. "There couldn't be a more exciting time to join BlueCielo, and I look forward to bringing the company's vision to the market."

About BlueCielo

BlueCielo provides solutions to manage engineering information throughout the asset lifecycle. BlueCielo Meridian software connects maintenance and engineering, supports concurrent plant modifications, and improves data handover. BlueCielo solutions transform engineering data into actionable plant information, keeping our users informed, compliant, and in control.  Serving the world's largest enterprises in the Chemical, Metals & Mining, Oil & Gas, Pharmaceutical, and Utility industries, the Meridian product line increases data integrity, auditability, and efficiency - enabling users to improve productivity and efficiency, ensure regulatory compliance, reduce risk, and manage change.  With BlueCielo, owner operators run their plants more effectively, safely, sustainably, and profitably.

The company is headquartered in The Netherlands and has offices across the United States, Europe, Brazil, and in Singapore, as well as an international network of partners that ensures local service and support. BlueCielo is an official partner of Autodesk, IBM, Microsoft, Oracle, SAP, and SolidWorks.

For more information about BlueCielo and its leadership team, click here (https://www.bluecieloecm.com/company/bluecielo/management...).

www.BlueCieloECM.com

@BlueCieloECM (https://twitter.com/BlueCieloECM)

Contact
Huw Roberts
BlueCielo ECM Solutions
***@bluecieloecm.com
End
Source:BlueCielo
Email:***@bluecieloecm.com
Posted By:***@bluecieloecm.com Email Verified
Tags:BlueCielo CMO, Huw Roberts
Industry:Software
Location:hoofddorp - North Holland - Netherlands
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Jan 18, 2017
BlueCielo ECM Solutions PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 18, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share