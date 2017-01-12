News By Tag
Another successful iPAD Cameroon in Yaoundé as event evolves into Future Energy Central Africa
iPAD Cameroon Energy Infrastructure Forum is to re-launch in 2017 as Future Energy Central Africa, a regional conference that will drive regional power growth within the CEMAC region.
In November last year, the second edition of iPAD Cameroon gathered 180 high-level representatives from government, utilities, developers, investors, suppliers and finance institutions and 30 expert speakers and enjoyed the official support of the Cameroon Ministry of Energy and Water Resources.
Globeleq, a successful private investor in the country's power sector, was the returning diamond sponsor.
Rise in small scale projects
"The power and energy landscape is changing throughout Africa" says iPAD Cameroon event director Elodie Delagneau, "and the significant increase of small scale projects in the power and energy sector is highlighting the progress and improvement for economic growth and response to an increasing energy demand. The traditional utility generation, transmission and distribution model, is increasingly being supported by smaller IPPs, smaller renewable projects, mini grids, smarter use of power through the new era of disruptive technologies, and is no longer the only solution to power supply."
She continues: "following the enormous success of the iPAD Cameroon events, international investment interest within the entire region and the necessary regional power integration of the region, the new Future Energy Central Africa platform aims to facilitate regional power growth within the region, welcoming private developers, IPPs, and investors to facilitate the extension of regional grids, pricing and infrastructure development."
Successful power event organisers
Future Energy Central Africa forms part of a series of leading power events that the well-known Cape Town-based trade exhibition and conference organiser, Spintelligent, has been hosting on the continent for up to 18 years. These include African Utility Week, incorporation Energy Revolution Africa, Future Energy East Africa (previously EAPIC) Future Energy West Africa (previously WAPIC) and Future Energy Nigeria.
Spintelligent is part of Clarion Events Ltd, based in the UK.
Future Energy Central Africa:
Dates: November 2017
Venue: Yaoundé
Website: http://www.ipad-
Twitter: https://twitter.com/
Contact:
Senior communications manager: Annemarie Roodbol
Telephone: +27 21 700 3558
Mobile: +27 82 562 7844
Email: annemarie.roodbol@
Media Contact
Future Energy Central Africa
+27217003500
annemarie.roodbol@
