Maserati: Car Number 100,000 Leaves The Avv. Giovanni Agnelli Plant At Grugliasco

The plant's 100,000th car is a white Quattroporte GranSport MY17 destined for China, the Maserati's limousine's biggest market.

--) – This morning, at the Avv. Giovanni Agnelli Plant (AGAP) where the Ghibli sports sedan and the Quattroporte limousine are built, celebrations were held to mark the production of the 100,000th car. It was a white Quattroporte Model Year 2017, equipped with the 350 horsepower 3.0 litre V6 Twin-Turbo engine built by Ferrari.This special Quattroporte is destined for China, a strategic market for Maserati and of primary importance for the Brand's limousineAlfredo Altavilla, FCA Chief Operating Officer for the EMEA Region, thanked everyone working at AGAP, whose dedication has made this plant a centre of excellence not only within the Maserati production organisation but for the entire FCA group."The Maserati brand's impressive growth during the last few years has been one of the major developments at the Premium end of the market; the sixth generation of the Maserati limousine, developed here at Grugliasco, is the best-selling Quattroporte of all time and almost 70,000 units of the Ghibli, built here, have now left the production line, meaning that in little more than three years it has become the most successful Maserati of all time," Alfredo Altavilla commented. "With the Levante the Brand has now moved into the SUV segment and the "Maserati spirit" has also reached the Mirafiori plant, where the Levante is produced. The men and women who work here at the Avv. Giovanni Agnelli Plant at Grugliasco are already well aware of this," Mr Altavilla added, "because many of them mentored their Mirafiori colleagues during the production launch and build-up phases for the new Levante SUV, acting as ambassadors for the Brand's craftsmanlike care and attention to detail."As well as the AGAP, Grugliasco and Mirafiori, Turin plants, Maserati has a third production location at its historic headquarters on Viale Ciro Menotti in Modena, where the GranTurismo and GranCabrio sports cars are built.Today, Maserati is a genuine Italian icon: a symbol of creativity, passion, innovation and style, values all reflected in the range. Thanks to a unique blend of craftsmanship, technology and obsessive attention to details, it produces cars that never fail to thrill and inspire.With the range-completing Levante SUV, alongside the new Quattroporte, the Ghibli, the GranTurismo and the GranCabrio, Maserati now covers every sector of the global luxury car market.