BankerBhai Launches Home Loan Eligibility Calculator

 
 
DELHI, India - Jan. 18, 2017 - PRLog -- BankerBhai Launches Home Loan Eligibility  Calculator

The need for this Home Loan Eligibility Calculator

Financial Calculations are not so easy to understand. More so the ones where we need to establish how much loan we can get for buying a house for ourselves. We thought why not make a calculator that helps you easily to determine what you have to pay as home loan EMI every month for a particular loan amount for a particular tenure of home loan given your earnings per month & given the other EMIs that you are paying every month. Given that you can decide what are the best offers on Home Loans you can get & go for it. Sounds easy - right! Read on!

How to use this calculator

Just going through the formalities, I will now tell you how to use this Home loan eligibility calculator.

NET INCOME IN RS. PER MONTH YOU GET: Enter your salary in Rs. Per month that you get. Please enter the Net Salary you receive every month.

TENURE OF LOAN IN YEARS: Here you select the tenure of the loan you feel is comfortable for you – 3 years or 5 years. We have put the default value at 5 years which is what mostly the Home owners go for whenever they are taking a Home loan.

INTEREST RATE: Enter here the current offer in the market for the best interest rate. You can check offers on our site to enter the new interest rate. Default value we have put here is 10% which you can change to bring it closer to the prevailing interest rates in the market.

OTHER EMI YOU PAY: You have to enter here what all other EMIs you are paying in total for the other loans you are running.

Visit https://www.bankerbhai.com/tools/home-loan-eligibility to use Home loan Eligibility Calculator.

What you get as an answer is the amount of Home Loan you are eligible for getting from the Banks. This is just a good approximation. The final thing depends on the Banks that are approached.

Visit https://www.bankerbhai.com/offers/?cid=31, you can find offers on Home Loans.Choose from one of them, get door-step service & save money. Then go on a long drive for a holiday and make your family happy.

