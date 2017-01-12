News By Tag
'NC Fertigung' features article about successful collaboration between CERATIZIT and Multivac
A four-page report about the successful cooperation between CERATIZIT and Multivac 'Change of generations in drilling' was published in the December edition of the technical journal NC-Fertigung.
Multivac – an expert in packaging solutions
A worldwide leading supplier of thermoformers, Multivac produces a comprehensive portfolio of traysealers, vacuum chamber machines, chamber conveyor belt machines and automated handling machines.
Successful cooperation between CERATIZIT and Multivac
At the Lechaschau plant in the Austrian region of Tyrol, all necessary drilling operations are now being conducted with insert drills of the MaxiDrill 900 class (link to: http://www.ceratizit.com/
The MaxiDrill 900 has proved successful in every respect. Here are the advantages, summarized by Erich Wechselberger who is responsible for tool management at Multivac in Lechaschau: "Thanks to the higher cutting data we are now around 50 per cent faster than with the MaxiDrill Classic. Tool breakage occurs only on very rare occasions. We use the same insert for both the central and peripheral cutting edge. This makes the drilling system easy to use and guarantees low warehousing costs. Other positive aspects are the start of the drilling action, and the fact that the drill can be used in both stationary and rotating applications, with optimal performance in either case.
Stefan Bailom, Sales Manager Austria and Switzerland at Cutting Solutions by CERATIZIT (link to: http://www.ceratizit.com/
For more information on this topic, the complete article from 'NC Fertigung' Change of generations in drilling is available for download: (link to: http://www.ceratizit.com/
Media Contact
CERATIZIT S.A.
+352 31 20 85-1
***@ceratizit.com
