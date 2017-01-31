News By Tag
Digital Revolution for the Water Sector
SMi Reports: Trends in real-time monitoring, big data analysis and the Internet of Things indicated that 2017 is the year of digital transformation for the water sector.
With the larger emphasis on the value of data, SMi is pleased to welcome South East Water's Asset and Regulation Director, David Hinton to our 6th annual Smart Water Systems Conference's speaker line-up.
David has more than 17 years' experience at South East Water with a Master in Business Administration. His most recent post as Head of Assets and Economic Regulation follows a number of roles within the Company including Head of Water Quality and Head of Business Planning as well as experience elsewhere within scientific consultancies and the Public Health Laboratory Service.
David will be leading a presentation entitled "Big Data and Behavioural Sciences to decrease the water consumption and increase the digitalisation"
• Using behavioural techniques to increase water efficiency
• Direct marketing with high level comparisons of water use
• Using nudge and social norm like techniques to improve customers understanding of water use
• Using individual customer information to provide personalised water efficiency advice
Taking place on the 21st-22nd April in London, the Smart Water Systems conference is equipped with updates on current projects from Thames Water, Anglian Water and United Utilities amongst others, the two-day conference will feature best practices and technology advancement as well as address the latest smart water management issues and data driven solutions.
Day 1 of the conference will give an outlook on the future of the water industry, provide guidance on regulatory and customer engagement issues as well as explore innovative technologies for performance improvement.
Day 2 main focus will be on data and information collected from the recent smart meter roll outs across the UK and Europe.
Other notable presenters at the conference include: Thames Water, Scottish Government, WaterSmart Software, United Utilities, Veolia, Northumbrian Water, Severn Trent, Southern Water, Energy Saving Trust, Irish Water, University of Exeter.
For those looking to attend, there is a £200 early bird saving available online ending on 31st January 2017.
SMi's 6th annual conference:
Smart Water Systems
24th - 25th April 2017
Copthorne Tara Hotel, London UK
