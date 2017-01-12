News By Tag
Rhinoplasty or Nose risks and safety
Your plastic surgeon and/or staff will explain in detail the risks associated with surgery. You will be asked to sign consent forms to ensure that you fully understand the procedure and any risks or potential complications.
Rhinoplasty surgery risks include:
• Anesthesia risks
• Bleeding (hematoma)
• Infection
• Poor wound healing or scarring
• Change in skin sensation (numbness or pain)
• Nasal septal perforation (a hole in the nasal septum) is rare. Additional surgical treatment may be necessary to repair the septum but it may be impossible to correct this complication
• Difficulty breathing
• Unsatisfactory nasal appearance
• Skin discoloration and swelling
• Possibility of revisional surgery
These risks and others will be fully discussed prior to your consent. It is important that you address all your questions directly with your plastic surgeon.
