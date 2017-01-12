News By Tag
Elkos launches new ball pen - Motive
Elkos today announced the release of Motive , its trendy new ball pen, that combines the best in design and style.
Design & Performance
We have used the latest Korean technology for which ensures smooth flowing ink. The well designed rubber grip gives a steady feel to the user and is perfectly suited for tropical Indian climate.The stainless steel pocket clip and the attractive foil design give it a classy and elegant executive look and the long lasting refill goes on and on.
Packaging
1 pcs Single Box
10 pcs hanger
100 pcs Inner Box
800 pcs Master Carton
Pricing and Availability
Elkos Motive Ball Pen is available now with retailers across India and has been attractively priced at Rs. 10/- per pc. You can follow the latest company updates on https://www.facebook.com/
