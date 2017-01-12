 
Industry News





January 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
18171615141312


Elkos launches new ball pen - Motive

Elkos today announced the release of Motive , its trendy new ball pen, that combines the best in design and style.
 
 
KOLKATTA, India - Jan. 18, 2017 - PRLog -- Elkos today announced the release of Motive (http://www.elkospens.com/ball-pens-motive.html), its trendy new ball pen, that combines the best in design and style. "Consumers are constantly looking for newer and fresher designs, and we've responded by introducing our new Motive Ball Pen in 3 body colours and 3 ink colours which will give them a refreshingly new option in today's extremely competitive market," said Mr. Vijay Singh, Assistant Manager- Marketing, Elkos Pens Ltd. "As part of our company ethos, we invest a lot of time in getting customer feedback and design new products keeping that in mind.  Elkos Motive has been launched to give our customers the best writing experience with a completely new design.

Design & Performance

We have used the latest Korean technology for which ensures smooth flowing ink.  The well designed rubber grip gives a steady feel to the user and is perfectly suited for tropical Indian climate.The stainless steel pocket clip and the attractive foil design give it a classy and elegant executive look and the long lasting refill goes on and on.

Packaging

1 pcs Single Box

10 pcs hanger

100 pcs Inner Box

800 pcs Master Carton

Pricing and Availability

Elkos Motive Ball Pen is available now with retailers across India and has been attractively priced at Rs. 10/- per pc.  You can follow the latest company updates on https://www.facebook.com/elkospens
Source:ELKOS PENS LIMITED
Email:***@elkospens.com
Posted By:***@elkospens.com Email Verified
Phone:+913325544526
