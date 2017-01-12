Country(s)
WiseCleaner Released Wise Registry Cleaner Pro Version
WiseCleaner released Wise Registry Cleaner Pro version. The Pro version added a powerful feature – Multi- user Cleaning. With this new feature, users can easily scan and clean all user's registry at once.
LOS ANGELES - Jan. 18, 2017 - PRLog -- Wise Registry Cleaner free is a registry cleaner program for Windows with many advanced features. Now the Pro version comes out with a more powerful feature.
Wise Registry Cleaner can help user remove invalid context menu entry in the registry, invalid paths left by removed software, invalid startup programs. The cleanup help shrink the size of the registry to make the computer perform faster and more efficiently. In another aspect, Wise Registry Cleaner is also a tool to protect the user's privacy. It can remove history of accessed files, watched videos, recently opened documents. We recommend running Wise Registry Cleaner twice a week.
A registry defrag and system tuneup utility are also included with Wise Registry Cleaner. The registry is a hierarchical database and the data is structured in a tree format. Registry defragmentation is to compress and rebuild the registry, the redundant will be completely deleted. It reduces the size of the registry file to improve the loading efficiency.
The exclusive feature of the Pro version is multi-user cleanup. It is ideal for computers that are used by more than one person, such as home computers which are shared by a family and public computers in public places. People who have administrative rights can easily scan and clean all users' registry at once. No need to log in each individual account to scan & fix registry issues.
Remove unwanted and orphaned entries from the Windows Registry, increase performance of users' computers. These are the main role of Wise Registry Cleaner.
