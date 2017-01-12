News By Tag
Pharma CI Europe Conference & Exhibition Sets Stellar Keynotes from Top General Managers
Innovative talks will kick off two days of discussion 21-22 February in Prague
Cutting-edge keynote speakers include Nick Melnyk, County Chair & General Manager, Sanofi, who will lead "Disrupt or Adapt?" and Jiří Heřmánek, General Manager, Central & Eastern Europe, Amicus Therapeutics, who will present "Challenges of Market Access in CEE with Focus on Rare Disease Medications."
Additionally, the intelligence heads for three international companies will present "Best Practices of CI Outside of the Pharma Industry." Tackling timely, pressing topics such as best practices in CI collection, analysis, and dissemination in companies that reside outside of Pharma, this panel will surely induce attendees to rethink the direction of the industry and innovate a new path forward.
Featured on this panel will be:
· Ralf Kleemann, Head of Market & Competitive Intelligence, Olympus Surgical Technologies Europe
· Charles Proian, Head of Market Intelligence, Lexmark International
· Christina Sterenborg, Head of Market & Competitive Intelligence, Deutsche Telekom AG
Exclusive pre-conference Masterclass/
Take a peek into the intensive two days of the conference by viewing the program agenda at: http://pharmaciconference.com/
Some of the other agenda highlights include:
· Usage of Big Data
· Impacting Strategy- Rethinking the Role of Competitive Intelligence
· Social Media CI
· Enriching Market-Entry Strategies Through Multi-Dimensional Country-Specific Insights
· Building an Intelligence Culture
· And Much More!
The Pharma CI Europe Conference is the best place to find the most celebrated group of companies in one location. Some of the companies taking part this year include: Actelion, Almirall S.A., Amicus Therapeutics, AstraZeneca, Bayer, Cambridge Healthcare Research, Celgene, Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A., Deallus Consulting, Deutsche Telekom AG, Diaceutics Group, Dig Worldwide, Elanco, Evaluate, First Word, GSK, Helsinn Healthcare S.A., IMS Health, INOVIS, Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Johnson & Johnson Family of Companies, LARVOL, Lifescience Dynamics, Minesoft, Merck Group, Molekule Consulting, Novaliq, Novartis Pharma AG, Novo Nordisk A/S, Olympus Surgical Technologies Europe, PharmaForce International, Philips Healthcare, Prescient Healthcare Group, Roche, Sanofi, Sanofi, Shield Therapuetics, SOTIO a.s., Springer, Takeda, UCB Pharma, Voxx Analytics, Zambon, and many more.
To register to attend the conference, go to: http://pharmaciconference.com/
For more information, call +1-212-228-7974 or email info@pharmaciconference.com
