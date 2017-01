Pharma CI Europe Conference & Exhibition Sets Stellar Keynotes from Top General Managers

Innovative talks will kick off two days of discussion 21-22 February in Prague

-- Powerful industry experts and leading companies attend the Pharma CI Europe Conference to discuss industry challenges, collaborate with peers, and meet the top executives and teams driving innovation. It all takes place 21-22 February at the Pharma CI Europe Conference & Exhibition at the Prague Marriott Hotel in Prague, Czech Republic.Cutting-edge keynote speakers includeSanofi, who will lead "Disrupt or Adapt?" and, Amicus Therapeutics, who will present "Challenges of Market Access in CEE with Focus on Rare Disease Medications."Additionally, the intelligence heads for three international companies will present "Best Practices of CI Outside of the Pharma Industry." Tackling timely, pressing topics such as best practices in CI collection, analysis, and dissemination in companies that reside outside of Pharma, this panel will surely induce attendees to rethink the direction of the industry and innovate a new path forward.Featured on this panel will be:Olympus Surgical Technologies Europe, Lexmark International, Deutsche Telekom AGExclusive pre-conference Masterclass/Workshops on 20 February are also available (separate registration required).Take a peek into the intensive two days of the conference by viewing the program agenda at: http://pharmaciconference.com/ Some of the other agenda highlights include:The Pharma CI Europe Conference is the best place to find the most celebrated group of companies in one location. Some of the companies taking part this year include: Actelion, Almirall S.A., Amicus Therapeutics, AstraZeneca, Bayer, Cambridge Healthcare Research, Celgene, Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A., Deallus Consulting, Deutsche Telekom AG, Diaceutics Group, Dig Worldwide, Elanco, Evaluate, First Word, GSK, Helsinn Healthcare S.A., IMS Health, INOVIS, Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Johnson & Johnson Family of Companies, LARVOL, Lifescience Dynamics, Minesoft, Merck Group, Molekule Consulting, Novaliq, Novartis Pharma AG, Novo Nordisk A/S, Olympus Surgical Technologies Europe, PharmaForce International, Philips Healthcare, Prescient Healthcare Group, Roche, Sanofi, Sanofi, Shield Therapuetics, SOTIO a.s., Springer, Takeda, UCB Pharma, Voxx Analytics, Zambon, and many more.To register to attend the conference, go to: http://pharmaciconference.com/To view the detailed agenda, go to: http://pharmaciconference.com/For more information, call +1-212-228-7974 or email info@pharmaciconference.com