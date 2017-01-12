News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
United States Haircare Market displays a CAGR of 0.7% by 2020
It is well known that hair care products help to protect and nourish the hair and reduce damage. Also, tedious and tiring life, as well as the harmful elements in the environment, leads to dull and damaged hair. Thus, to overcome this issue, now hair care products are used by hair care professionals in salons and also by an individual at home. It has also been observed by the study that rising consumption of hair care products, especially among the youth, and the consumer's recent increase in fashion consciousness will boost the market in the U.S. during the forecasted period. Additionally, factors like the early adoption of hair dyes and the increased usage of hair colors by the public in the U.S. region will raise the prospects for growth in this market until 2020.
Request for Sample Report: http://www.marketresearchhub.com/
According to the type of hair and its requirements, there are different categories of hair care products available in the market such as shampoo, conditioner, hair styling gels, hair loss treatments, colorants, serums, hair spray, glazes and hair accessories which are precisely covered in the study. Among these, wide adoption of shampoo as a hair care item in the U.S. resulted in the growth of this segment. On the other hand, salon hair care is estimated to witness the rapid value growth during the forecast period of 2015-2020. In this subsequent section, distribution data coverage including the percentage of sales within each category through distribution channels such as convenience stores, Hypermarkets & Supermarkets, Health & Beauty Stores, department stores, drug stores & pharmacies etc. are also provided. Amongst, Hypermarkets & Supermarkets accounted for the uppermost distribution share in the U.S. Haircare market.
Browse Full Report with TOC: http://www.marketresearchhub.com/
Furthermore, the report states that, the leading brand in Shampoo category is Head & Shoulders. This is because it offers multiple benefits like scalp care, better hair texture and reduction in hair fall. Currently, the leading players operating in the market are Unilever Plc., The Procter & Gamble Company, and L'Oreal S.A. The market share of the leading brands and private labels including growth analysis from 2012 to 2015 are also outlined in the report.
About Market Research Hub
Market Research Hub (http://www.marketresearchhub.com/)
MRH functions as an integrated platform for the following products and services: Objective and sound market forecasts, qualitative and quantitative analysis, incisive insight into defining industry trends, and market share estimates. Our reputation lies in delivering value and world-class capabilities to our clients.
Contact Us
90 State Street
Albany, NY 12207,
United States
Toll Free : 866-997-4948 (US-Canada)
Tel : +1-518-621-2074
Email : press@marketresearchhub.com
Website : http://www.marketresearchhub.com
Follow Us on LinkedIn- https://www.linkedin.com/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse