FairBridge Hotels Hires Veteran Brand Leader Rajiv Bhatia as new CEO
PLEASANTON, Calif. - Jan. 18, 2017 - PRLog -- FairBridge Hotels International Inc., the Pleasanton, CA based owner of the FairBridge Inns and Loyalty Inns brands, has a new leader. A statement issued today by the company's Board of Directors announced that Mr Rajiv Bhatia was named CEO of FairBridge Hotels effective January 9th 2017.
Mr Bhatia brings to FairBridge a remarkable set of skills and abilities sharpened and tested at the highest levels of the hotel industry. Prior to his appointment as CEO of FairBridge, Mr Bhatia served as leader of the Knights Inn Brand of the Wyndham Hotel Group. Throughout the last decade he was responsible for brand operations, property openings, design and development, franchise services, quality assurance, training, development financing and marketing. During his tenure at Wyndham, Mr. Bhatia served as president of the company's Villager brand from 2003 until it merged with the Knights Inn brand in September 2004. Prior to his role as brand president, from 1996 until 2003 Mr Bhatia supported the Hotel Group's worldwide master licensing efforts for several Wyndham brands including Howard Johnson, Days Inn, and Super 8 while working across five continents and numerous international destinations.
A statement shared by the company's Board of Directors offered the following:
'Within the first minutes of our meeting there was no doubt that Mr. Rajiv Bhatia is the ideal leader for FairBridge Hotels. At this time of unprecedented growth at FairBridge, no one could be better qualified or more uniquely suited to take the helm than Rajiv. On the industry's biggest stage, Rajiv has a brought remarkable growth for major international hotel brands while forging deep & lasting relationships with successful hoteliers around the globe. Throughout his two decades plus of holding key leadership positions at Wyndham (and its predecessors Cendant/HFS)
As the new head of FairBridge Hotels, Mr Bhatia takes the reigns during a very exciting time for the hotel branding & technology services firm. Over the past 18 months, FairBridge has more than doubled in size and stands poised to continue its penetration into several major markets throughout 2017 and beyond.
Mr. Bhatia said that his excitement is rooted in the knowledge and understanding of how, in his words, "FairBridge creates true disruption---an impact that is profoundly transformative, and at the core gives owners & investors a unique approach to doing business that is measurably better for hotels everywhere. I believe that FairBridge is something very special and it feels wonderful to be a part of it."
Mr Bhatia received a bachelor of commerce degree from Delhi University in New Delhi, India and he earned a bachelor's degree in hotel and catering management from the Dublin College of Catering in Dublin, Ireland, along with a bachelor's degree in management from Trinity College in Dublin, Ireland. Mr Bhatia also received his MS degree in Hospitality Management from Fairleigh Dickinson University, where now as Adjunct Professor of FDU's International School of Hospitality & Tourism Management for over a decade, he has taught and trained many of today's top leaders in hospitality. Mr Bhatia is also a Certified Hotel Administrator, a Certified Hospitality Educator in the United States, and a Certified Revenue Management Executive.
