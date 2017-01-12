Country(s)
Do You Have a Good Name For Online Dating? MPWH Data Tells You Which Names Are Popular
Do you intend using the online dating to find your next relationship?
The need to choose a good, attractive name for a better feel of online dating can never be undermined, It is clear from the MPWH studies which show that your chances of getting the perfect match on an online dating site have so much to do with your name. MPWH took out its 2000 members randomly and did a search about their usernames, and the following was found, usernames that contain 'JAY' are the most popular ones, it takes about 19.06% of the 2000 members. Below are some other names that proved popular on MPWH as ascertained from the research.
* Jay: 19.06%
* Ella: 6.84%
* Anna: 6.84%
* Ben: 5.54%
* Sara: 4.98%
* Nick: 4.89%
* Ryan: 4.85%
* Leo: 4.33%
* Jack: 3.94%
* Josh: 3.55%
You can step up your online dating 'game' today, get a clue from these popular and attractive usernames create yours and find that perfect match you have always wanted.
About MPWH
MPWH is the first and leading American-based international Herpes / HSV dating community. It provides full access to features on its PC site, mobile site, Android App, and iOS App. The Herpes-only dating community allows members to filter out other STDs, such as HPV, HIV / AIDS etc. MPWH is always selected as the best choice by Herpes singles to find love, friends, and support. Visit www.mpwh.com to know more about it.
MPWH iOS app is available on the iTunes Store: https://itunes.apple.com/
Download its android app here: https://www.mpwh.com/
