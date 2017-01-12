 
AOK-Kitchens- Creating The Finest Outdoor Kitchen is Our Forte

Build superb kitchens in your house and be the reason of other's jealousy
 
 
MELBOURNE, Australia - Jan. 18, 2017 - PRLog -- AOK Kitchens is the notable kitchen manufacturing company that has made a striking impact on the market by manufacturing reliable and compact kitchen cabinets all over Melbourne. Besides building an indoor kitchen, the firm has also taken an initiative to build outdoor kitchens that can resist the weather and temperature.

The Top Specialties of AOK

AOK is famous for showing their talent in building beautiful and attractive kitchen cabinets, shelves, and other storage units for the kitchen. It has the specialty to build exclusive outdoor kitchens in Melbourne that can add an extra beauty to the home. Built with superior quality materials such as laminates, marble, and granites, the cabinets and the shelves receive a very smooth finish.

The materials are sealed with a protected layering like polyurethane, clear lacquers, paint finishes, and more that gives a shine and luster to the cabinets. The products come with 7 years of builders warranty that makes their work more credible and worthy to purchase. European hardware and kitchen accessories are used that are selected from prestigious brands like Blum, Hettich, Tesrol, Laminex, Hafele, Parbury, and more.

The manufacturers pay special attention to every detail of the kitchen so that your working space and safety is not compromised. The joinery and the hardware install do not possess physical harm to the cook and it does not need to be replaced for prolonged years.

About The Company- AOK Kitchens is the kitchen manufacturing specialist that builds creative and designer kitchen in Melbourne. It manufactures the finest kitchen and joinery that suit with the layout of every kitchen. They specialize in building designer cabinets, shelves, bench tops, cupboards, storage places, and outdoor kitchen. With 20 years of service, the firm did not fail to satisfy any of its clients. They provided customized services and has manufactured some of the innovative designs in the outdoor kitchen that can sway the residents off their feet. The workshop located in the Bentleigh focuses on building handcrafted kitchenettes that are dependable and lasts for very long years.

If you want to build a creative outdoor kitchen for your home, take a look at the work of the AOK-Kitchens. Get in touch with the experts to know about the style, design, materials, and price. Feel free to get down to the offices to hire the experts.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Address- 8 Juliana Street, Bentleigh East, Victoria–3165, Australia.

Email- aokkitchens@gmail.com (mailto:%20aokkitchens@gmail.com)

Phone No- 0413 345 341 (tel:0413%20345%20341)

Website- http://www.aokkitchens.com.au/

