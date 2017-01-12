Yokogawa Wins Control Systems Order for UAE Power and Desalination Station

Expanding our control business in Middle East's power and water infrastructure market

End

-- Yokogawa Electric Corporation announces that its subsidiary Yokogawa Middle East & Africa has received an order from the Sharjah Electricity & Water Authority (SEWA) to provide control systems for the Layyah Power and Desalination Station. SEWA, the owner and operator of this plant, is an agency of the Emirate of Sharjah, which is one of the states that make up the United Arab Emirates (UAE).SEWA is retrofitting the control systems, auxiliary facilities, and utilities for units 7 and 8 at the Layyah Power and Desalination Station. Each of these units comprises a 75 MW oil and gas-fired thermal power plant and a 27,000 mper day multi-stage flash(MSF) desalination plant.For this project, Yokogawa Middle East & Africa will deliver the CENTUMVP integrated production control system for the boiler, turbine governor, turbine protection system and the desalination plant at each of these units, as well as the ProSafe-RS safety instrumented system for burner management and boiler protection. The company will also deliver field instruments such as the DPharp EJA series differential pressure/pressure transmitter, continuous emission monitoring systems (CEMS), and steam and water analysis systems (SWAS). In addition to being responsible for engineering, the company will provide support for the installation and commissioning of these systems, with all work scheduled for completion by September 2017. This is Yokogawa's first ever distributed control system order for a power and desalination plant in the UAE.In the UAE and throughout the Middle East, demand for electricity and water is soaring due to rapid economic growth. Power and desalination plants that rely on the region's abundant oil and gas resources make up an important part of this region's infrastructure. Backed by this order, Yokogawa will continue working to expand its control business in the power and water infrastructure market.* A technology that involves the heating and evaporation of seawater in multiple vacuum distillation tanks to produce steam, which is then condensed to produce fresh water. Such systems are energy-efficient because they use the heat from the steam that is created in the vacuum distillation tanks.Yokogawa Middle East & Africa B.S.C. (c) (YMA) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Yokogawa Electric Corporation in Japan. The company serves as Yokogawa's regional HQ, supporting users through a team of 1200 professionals operating from our network of local offices spread across Middle East & Africa.Yokogawa's commitment to Customers in Middle East & Africa is maximised through the establishment of 7 affiliate companies, 8 engineering centres, 22 sales/service offices and 13 training centres.