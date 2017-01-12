Healthcare Software Product Developed by CustomSoft

CustomSoft is India based offshore Software Product development company developed Customized Healthcare Software Product for Malaysia based client.

-- CustomSoft is India based offshore Software Product development company developed Customized Healthcare Software Product for Malaysia based client.Healthcare Software Product introduced by CustomSoft is useful for account management of all patients new appoint management, billing section, Inventory section and many other things.• Management of all medical activities and services• Saves time and money of both patient and service providers• Rules based engine gives more flexibility in tracking, monitoring and updating proper educational tools interns raise independent work performance• Evaluation of common items• Automatic corrections in related coding• Authorization of denied procedures and appropriate collectors• Management of performance evaluation service• Compare cost verses performance issues· Accounting Management· Appointment Management· Billing & Invoicing· Claims Management· Expense Tracking· Human Resource Management· Patient Management· Inventory Management· Physician Management· Policy Management· Revenue Management· Report Generation· Medication Records· Clinical Data Management"Healthcare software product developed at CustomSoft is very smartly performs all our medical billing and other main admin activities too."Ruth Mitchell (Hospital Dean)Top Hospital, MalaysiaCustomSoft is India based Software Company working for USA, UK, and CANADA & EUROPE based clients also working for different countries.CustomSoft having expertise in Custom Software for Healthcare system, Custom review and rating system for restaurants, Custom Software for ERP, Custom Software for CRM, Custom Software for EHS, Custom Software for CMS, Custom Software for EHR, Custom Software for E-learning, Custom Software for Ecommerce and many more.To Contact CustomSoft:To know more about CustomSoft:Visit: www.custom-soft.comEmail: info@custom-soft.com