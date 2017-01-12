 
News By Tag
* Healthcare Software
* CustomSoft
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Services
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Pune
  Maharashtra
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
18171615141312


Healthcare Software Product Developed by CustomSoft

CustomSoft is India based offshore Software Product development company developed Customized Healthcare Software Product for Malaysia based client.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Healthcare Software
* CustomSoft

Industry:
* Services

Location:
* Pune - Maharashtra - India

PUNE, India - Jan. 18, 2017 - PRLog -- CustomSoft is India based offshore Software Product development company developed Customized Healthcare Software Product for Malaysia based client.

       Healthcare Software Product introduced by CustomSoft is useful for account management of all patients new appoint management, billing section, Inventory section and many other things.

Outsourced Healthcare Software Product Development Benefits by CustomSoft Healthcare

• Management of all medical activities and services
• Saves time and money of both patient and service providers
• Rules based engine gives more flexibility in tracking, monitoring and updating proper educational tools interns raise independent work performance
• Evaluation of common items
• Automatic corrections in related coding
• Authorization of denied procedures and appropriate collectors
• Management of performance evaluation service
• Compare cost verses performance issues

Features of Healthcare Software Product

·         Accounting Management

·         Appointment Management

·         Billing & Invoicing

·         Claims Management

·         Expense Tracking

·         Human Resource Management

·         Patient Management

·         Inventory Management

·         Physician Management

·         Policy Management

·         Revenue Management

·         Report Generation

·         Medication Records

·         Clinical Data Management

Review for CustomSoft Healthcare Software Product

      "Healthcare software product developed at CustomSoft is very smartly performs all our medical billing and other main admin activities too."

         Ruth Mitchell (Hospital Dean)
         Top Hospital, Malaysia

About Custom Soft

     CustomSoft is India based Software Company working for USA, UK, and CANADA & EUROPE based clients also working for different countries.

     CustomSoft having expertise in Custom Software for Healthcare system, Custom review and rating system for restaurants, Custom Software for ERP, Custom Software for CRM,   Custom Software for EHS, Custom Software  for CMS, Custom Software for EHR, Custom Software for E-learning, Custom Software for Ecommerce and many more.

To Contact CustomSoft:

http://www.custom-soft.com/contact_us.html

To know more about CustomSoft:

http://www.custom-soft.com/about_us.html

Visit: www.custom-soft.com

Email: info@custom-soft.com

Contact
CustomSoft
***@custom-soft.com
End
Source:
Email:***@custom-soft.com
Posted By:***@custom-soft.com Email Verified
Tags:Healthcare Software, CustomSoft
Industry:Services
Location:Pune - Maharashtra - India
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Custom Soft News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 18, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share