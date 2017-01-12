News By Tag
Magnetic Resonance Imaging Market, Size, Share, Development and Forecast to 2022
The global MRI market
MRI is a non-invasive radiology technique used for the diagnosis, assessment, and treatment of medical conditions. It uses strong magnetic field, radio frequency pulses and a computer to produce detailed image of soft tissues, organs, bones, and other internal body structures. MRI scan is used to examine musculoskeletal injuries, sports injuries, alignments of brain, vascular abnormalities, prostrate problem, female pelvic problem, gastrointestinal tract condition, soft tissue and bone pathology or condition and some of the ear, nose and throat conditions.
The factors, such as stringent regulatory requirements for the approval of MRI devices, high cost and lack of trained professionals, and shortage of helium gas deposits are inhibiting the growth of the global market.
Some of the key companies operating in the global MRI market include Siemens AG, Koninklijke Philips N.V., General Electric Company, Hitachi Ltd., Toshiba Corporation, Aurora Imaging Technologies, Inc., and Esaote SpA.
