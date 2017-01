Magnetic Resonance Imaging Market, Size, Share, Development and Forecast to 2022

P&S Market Research2

-- The global magnetic resonance imaging(MRI)market was valued at $5,351.7 million in 2015, and it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.0% during 2016-2022. Based on architecture of MRI, the open MRI segment is expected to witness the faster growth at a CAGR of 7.8%, during the forecast period.The global MRI market (https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/mri-market) is growing at a significant rate, due to increasing healthcare expenditure, and growing geriatric population. The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and improving healthcare infrastructure in developing countries are also driving the growth of the global magnetic resonance imaging market.https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/mri-marketMRI is a non-invasive radiology technique used for the diagnosis, assessment, and treatment of medical conditions. It uses strong magnetic field, radio frequency pulses and a computer to produce detailed image of soft tissues, organs, bones, and other internal body structures. MRI scan is used to examine musculoskeletal injuries, sports injuries, alignments of brain, vascular abnormalities, prostrate problem, female pelvic problem, gastrointestinal tract condition, soft tissue and bone pathology or condition and some of the ear, nose and throat conditions.The factors, such as stringent regulatory requirements for the approval of MRI devices, high cost and lack of trained professionals, and shortage of helium gas deposits are inhibiting the growth of the global market.Some of the key companies operating in the global MRI market include Siemens AG, Koninklijke Philips N.V., General Electric Company, Hitachi Ltd., Toshiba Corporation, Aurora Imaging Technologies, Inc., and Esaote SpA.P&S Market Research is a market research company, which offers market research and consulting services for various geographies around the globe. We provide market research reports, industry forecasting reports, business intelligence, and research based consulting services across different industry/business verticals.As one of the top growing market research agency, we're keen upon providing market landscape and accurate forecasting. Our analysts and consultants are proficient with business intelligence and market analysis, through their interaction with leading companies of the concerned domain. We help our clients with B2B market research and assist them in identifying various windows of opportunity, and framing informed and customized business expansion strategies in different regions.AbhishekExecutive – Client Partner347, 5th Ave. #1402New York City, NY - 10016Toll-Free: +1-888-778-7886 (USA/Canada)Email: enquiry@psmarketresearch.comWeb: https://www.psmarketresearch.com