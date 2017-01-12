News By Tag
Why is the launch of Kobster Elite 2 a breakthrough factor in the B2B eCommerce Space in India?
E-procurement is a fast hit with the Corporate India and the businesses in India are fastly moving towards adapting to technology.
Why is the B2B eCommerce space not as prominent as the B2C eCommerce space?
There are a lot of cons of Online Procurement and the technology built for the industry in this year isn't as fast as it is with B2C eCommerce companies which are making use of drones and automated trucks to get the good delivered. The B2C market expanded because of the immense demand and the market did not get stagnated at any point due to a lot of potential buyers. The actual reason behind the success of such B2C eCommerce companies are not just the demand, it is mainly because of the investment in the Technology of the firm. The Technology of these eCommerces have always shown progress in displaying their products in a very articulated manner where people had the impression of buying things in a usual Marketplace in a city or a town. The Technology twinned both the offline buying experience and the online buying experience to build confidence in the end user.
Offline buying experience is the key to make the customer feel right about the product that he is looking to buy. The online shopping lacks physical touch which is very essential for a first time user of a Product. But if a clear analysis of success of online shopping will yield us a success "factor" which is technology. The B2C eCommerce industry's success should be credited to the Technology of the website(s) built to satisfy the end user. The end user satisfaction is also comparitively high due to the development in the Supply chain and Customer Relations.
Why is B2B eCommerce space in India is on a snail-paced movement?
The comparison between a B2C eCommerce firm and a B2B eCommerce firm is something that is totally uncalled for. There cannot be any comparison between the two and that has only one reason-- END USER. The user base of the both is completely unidentical and they are expected of to buy quantity of products that wouldn't often match with each other. B2B eCommerce can be easily termed as "Bulk buying" of a consumer. NO, that isn't the right definition of a B2B eCommerce and this is not for a single consumer but for a group of consumers working towards under one roof irrespective of the type of work they do.
Real time inventory levels are not always accurate on electronic systems especially in a B2B eCommerce site. Procurement solution tools that are existent can directly verify if the vendor inventory levels are accurate. If there is a delay due to non-stock availability of items, they are agile enough to switch the order to another vendor, and they can directly negotiate matching offers with vendors that do have stock. But, this is time consuming and it lacks comittment.
The users of Procurement websites are often left to order a lot which involves a lot of clicking and searching. The website is not often equipped with state of art search facilites and the users are often not able to find the actual product that they require.
As pointed out and analysed, there are very few Procurement web applications such as Kobster Elite
