PGE is Offering Winter Special Discount on Featured Items

Power Generation Enterprises, pioneers in providing the best solutions for companies looking for power generation systems, are offering huge winter special discounts on a wide variety of generators and engines.
 
 
NORTH HOLLYWOOD, Calif. - Jan. 17, 2017 - PRLog -- Power Generation Enterprises, pioneers in providing the best solutions for companies looking for power generation systems, are offering huge winter special discounts on a wide variety of generators and engines.

PGE (Power Generation Enterprises Inc.), a leading name in the power generation industry, are currently offering impressive discounts on a broad range of equipment. The winter special discounts cover featured equipment, such as generators, power plants and engines by leading manufacturers like Caterpillar, Cummins, MTU and Waukesha.

PGE are a power generation and marine power system equipment solutions provider founded in 2011. With a huge and vigorous worldwide network of vendors, suppliers, manufacturers and dealers, they have established themselves as an industry leader for simplifying procurement of power generation products sale for various organizations.

Currently they are offering winter special discounts on featured items like generators and engines. Premium generators like Caterpillar C27 800 KW 480V can be bought at an unmatched price of just $59,000. All the products offered under this sale are on reduced rates and can be purchased from the featured products section on their website.

If you are searching for a specific product you can just request a piece of equipment by visiting their website; also people can sell their equipment easily by filling a simple form. For any other queries email them at sales@powergenenterprises.com or give a call at +1.818.484.8550.

About the company:

Power Generation Enterprise Inc. (http://www.powergenenterprises.com/) offers best sales solutions of new and used marine power systems and power generation products of all types. With an established track record they provide sales pipeline solutions to companies providing all their power needs.

Media Contact
Victor Seropian
818-484-8550
***@powergenenterprises.com
End
Source:Power Generation Enterprises, Inc.
Email:***@powergenenterprises.com
