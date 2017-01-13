News By Tag
My Real Estate Recovery launches NATIONWIDE hourly real estate investing coaching program!
My Real Estate Recovery is now offering hourly real estate investing coaching sessions to real estate investors nationwide.
"After overwhelming feedback from real estate investors, My Real Estate Recovery is pleased to announce the launch of this exciting program." says Joseph Paul Beck, Team Leader for My Real Estate Recovery. Ever since their launch in 2015, real estate investors have been reaching out to My Real Estate Recovery with questions and support needs from every corner of the country. In many cases, these investors simply needed a little guidance and objectivity as they work on their investment business.
My Real Estate Recovery is a team of seasoned real estate investors that specializes in training and coaching real estate investors. As a team, My Real Estate Recovery coaches have been involved directly and indirectly in countless real estate transactions across multiple states nationwide. Their new hourly coaching program is designed to enable investors to get quick, strategic guidance on their real estate investing businesses from experienced investors.
The My Real Estate Recovery hourly coaching program will be available on the following topics: Wholesaling, Options & Lease Options, Fix & Flip, Rental strategies, Multifamily and Commercial real estate, Creative real estate financing, and marketing for real estate investors. The program offers a FREE initial consultation with an experienced coach to determine the client's needs and discuss how the program can benefit them.
"There is so much information out there about real estate investing. In most cases, it's information overload. This overwhelms many people. This program is ideal for people that want to get right to the core issues they need to address to move their businesses forward." added Beck.
To schedule your FREE consultation with a My Real Estate Recovery coach, just register on the link below:
http://myrealestaterecovery.simplybook.me/
My Real Estate Recovery
484-891-0888
jb@myrerecovery.com
